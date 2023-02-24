Yoga with alpacas and more fitness events around the Cape you don't want to miss





Liezel van der Westhuizen chats with Africa Melane about the latest fitness events happening around Cape Town.

Here's a recap of the events you don't want to miss:

1) Dan Luyt 15km Road Race

Join the oldest road race in the Western Cape!

When: Sunday, 26 February, 6 AM

Where: Ipic Shopping Centre Aurora

How to enter:

Sign up at Bellville Clubhouse, Jack Muller Park on Saturday between 10 AM - 1 PM

Or sign up on race day: Sunday morning from 4:30 AM at the Ipic Shopping Centre Aurora

Entry fee:

Licensed runners: R110

Unlicensed runners: R170

2) Skynamo Cross Challenge

From 1000 meter swimming to 22km mountain biking, and 7.2km off-road trail running - complete adventure is promised.

When: Saturday, 25 February between 6 AM and 8 AM

Where: Grabouw Country Club

How to enter: Enter online at scuttle.co.za

Enter as individuals or a group. This event's also kid-friendly.

Check out the entry fee prices, here.

3) Alpaca yoga

Spend the morning doing yoga with alpacas surrounded by a serene natural environment.

When: Saturday, 4 March

There are two yoga sessions:

1) 10 AM - 11 AM

2) 12 PM - 1 PM

Where: Fallen Angels Pet Rescue, Melkbosstrand

Entry fee: R200 with a portion of the ticket proceeds going to Fallen Angels, an organisation that rescues, fosters and rehabilitates animals.

Book tickets directly on WhatsApp: 064 545 5709

From road races, swimming, off-trail running, and alpaca yoga - we hope you find something that you'll enjoy!

Happy fitness-ing, Cape Town!

