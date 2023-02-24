Yoga with alpacas and more fitness events around the Cape you don't want to miss
Liezel van der Westhuizen chats with Africa Melane about the latest fitness events happening around Cape Town.
Listen to their full chat below.
Here's a recap of the events you don't want to miss:
1) Dan Luyt 15km Road Race
Join the oldest road race in the Western Cape!
When: Sunday, 26 February, 6 AM
Where: Ipic Shopping Centre Aurora
How to enter:
Sign up at Bellville Clubhouse, Jack Muller Park on Saturday between 10 AM - 1 PM
Or sign up on race day: Sunday morning from 4:30 AM at the Ipic Shopping Centre Aurora
Entry fee:
Licensed runners: R110
Unlicensed runners: R170
2) Skynamo Cross Challenge
From 1000 meter swimming to 22km mountain biking, and 7.2km off-road trail running - complete adventure is promised.
When: Saturday, 25 February between 6 AM and 8 AM
Where: Grabouw Country Club
How to enter: Enter online at scuttle.co.za
Enter as individuals or a group. This event's also kid-friendly.
Check out the entry fee prices, here.
3) Alpaca yoga
Spend the morning doing yoga with alpacas surrounded by a serene natural environment.
When: Saturday, 4 March
There are two yoga sessions:
1) 10 AM - 11 AM
2) 12 PM - 1 PM
Where: Fallen Angels Pet Rescue, Melkbosstrand
Entry fee: R200 with a portion of the ticket proceeds going to Fallen Angels, an organisation that rescues, fosters and rehabilitates animals.
Book tickets directly on WhatsApp: 064 545 5709
From road races, swimming, off-trail running, and alpaca yoga - we hope you find something that you'll enjoy!
For more detail on each event, scroll up to listen to the audio.
Happy fitness-ing, Cape Town!
This article first appeared on KFM : Yoga with alpacas and more fitness events around the Cape you don't want to miss
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_94827615_group-of-young-sporty-people-practicing-yoga-lesson-with-instructor-stretching-in-downward-facing-do.html?term=downward%2Bdog&vti=ni04yy7fz8nh1xphax-1-2
