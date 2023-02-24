[REMINDER] Athlone, Manenberg and Kenilworth electricity meter update on 1 March
All prepaid metering software in South Africa must be updated or customers won’t be able to recharge their meters with new tokens, leaving them without power.
RELATED: [UPDATE] 'Worst fear confirmed' as invasive borer beetle infestation spreads
Thus far, the City has successfully reached more than 48 areas in the metro and approximately 300 000 prepaid meters have been updated according to plan.
From 1 March 2023 until 30 April 2023, residents in Athlone, Manenberg, and Kenilworth will be able to update their electricity meters.
According to the City, customers will receive two update codes with their purchase when their time comes. If customers do not receive the two update codes, then it means that it is not yet time for an update.
Eligible customers will notice they are due for the update when they make a purchase and see the update codes.
Follow these steps to enter the update codes when your area is scheduled for the update:
- Enter the first 20-digit update code and wait for it to accept
- Enter the second 20-digit update code and wait for it to accept
- Enter the usual 20-digit token to recharge units as normal
If you or someone you know needs assistance updating your meter:
- SMS: 31220
- Email: power@capetown.gov.za
- Phone the call centre: 0860 103 089
Click here to read the full media release.
Source : Pexels: Akashni Wiemers
More from Lifestyle
Need to update your reading list? Here are John Maytham's reviews for the week
A lover of literature, John Maytham shares his reviews and recommendations to add to your reading list.Read More
3 tips for easy travelling with a big and blended family
In modern family dynamics, there may be a few things you need to consider.Read More
[PICS] DHL Stormers welcome Formula E drivers with friendly game of rugby
On the 25th of February 2023, the Mother City will host the first-ever Cape Town E-Prix in Green Point.Read More
Could robots take over our household chores soon? Research suggests its possible
Researchers believe that robots and AI could be playing a big role in our lives sooner than we might think.Read More
Anorgasmia: why some people just can't reach THAT point in bed
For many people the goal of sex is an orgasm, but for some this does not come easily, or at all.Read More
Volunteer who reads and sings to the pets at the Benoni SPCA has our hearts
Meet Luvania Govender, a young volunteer who brings a little joy to the dogs and cats at the Benoni SPCA.Read More
[LISTEN] Violence against LGBTQIA+ people condoned by religious homophobia - IAM
LGBTQIA+ identifying persons of faith have been marginalised or pushed out of faith spaces – Inclusive and Affirming Ministries.Read More
Cycle the streets of Cape Town with its mayor on Friday afternoon
Cycle with the mayor of Cape Town, Geordin Hill-Lewis, and the bicycle mayor, Sindile Mavundla, at 3:45 PM today!Read More
'My father (67) still walks me (32) to the bus stop daily'
Twitter is lauding a 67-year-old man for accompanying his son to the bus stop at 6 am every morning.Read More