[REMINDER] Athlone, Manenberg and Kenilworth electricity meter update on 1 March





All prepaid metering software in South Africa must be updated or customers won’t be able to recharge their meters with new tokens, leaving them without power.

Thus far, the City has successfully reached more than 48 areas in the metro and approximately 300 000 prepaid meters have been updated according to plan.

From 1 March 2023 until 30 April 2023, residents in Athlone, Manenberg, and Kenilworth will be able to update their electricity meters.

According to the City, customers will receive two update codes with their purchase when their time comes. If customers do not receive the two update codes, then it means that it is not yet time for an update.

Eligible customers will notice they are due for the update when they make a purchase and see the update codes.

Follow these steps to enter the update codes when your area is scheduled for the update:

Enter the first 20-digit update code and wait for it to accept

Enter the second 20-digit update code and wait for it to accept

Enter the usual 20-digit token to recharge units as normal

If you or someone you know needs assistance updating your meter:

SMS: 31220

Email: power@capetown.gov.za

Phone the call centre: 0860 103 089

