'My father (67) still walks me (32) to the bus stop daily'
Lester Kiewit speaks with former journalist Chad Anthony.
The former journalist and Steenberg resident Chad Anthony has a pretty early start to his day, but at least he never walks alone – even though he is in his early 30s.
A common reality for the South African working class is a long commute to work, using public transport, during the early hours of the morning.
Anthony’s 67-year-old father still walks him to the bus stop in the early hours of the morning, during load shedding.
He took to Twitter to share his appreciation for his father's efforts.
The tweet received massive support with users sharing how they wished they had such a supportive father figure well into their adult years.
I’m so grateful to him.Chad Anthony, Former journalist
Best dad in the world. I may be 32, but my dad believes in standing with me at the bus stop during the dreaded 4-6am loadshedding time slot. This is South Africa, after all. Grateful for you life daddy.' Mr Williams (@TheChadAnthony1) February 23, 2023
FYI, Mr. President @CyrilRamaphosa @PresidencyZA #loadsheddingstage6 pic.twitter.com/FDOULKvX5O
Scroll up to listen to the interview for more.
