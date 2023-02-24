[T20 World Cup] Proteas vs England: 'We’re in for a crackerjack semi-final'
Cricket commentator Jeremy Fredericks joins Africa Melane to chat about the ICC Women's T20 Cricket World Cup taking place in Cape Town.
Listen to all the details below.
We’re at the 'business end' of the ICC T20 Women’s Cricket World Cup.
The second semi-final happens today between the Proteas and England.
On the tournament so far, Fredericks says it has been successful…
The crowds were phenomenal. People are supporting women’s cricket and women’s cricket is on the up. As far as the tournament is concerned... I think that Cricket South Africa and the ICC can be very proud.Jeremy Fredericks, cricket commentator
On the Proteas' team prospects against England today, Fredericks says...
They've got some dangerous players in that England team but in a semi-final, anything can happen… and I just think if our ladies play our cards well, especially upfront batting-wise… South Africa has got the players, it’s just going to be a very hot semi-final this afternoon. We’re in for a crackerjack semi-final.Jeremy Fredericks, cricket commentator
Today’s winning team will face off against Australia on Sunday.
This article first appeared on KFM : [T20 World Cup] Proteas vs England: 'We’re in for a crackerjack semi-final'
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_10345524_smoking-flag-of-south-africa.html?vti=msq37i4ckd6vg40z68-1-4
