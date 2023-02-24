A year ago today, Russia began its 'special military operation' in Ukraine
Lester Kiewit interviews international correspondent, Adam Gilchrist.
Gilchrist on the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine:
- South Africa, Russia, and China take part in joint naval exercises on Friday, the timing of which Gilchrist describes as "insensitive"
- About 180 000 Russian soldiers and 150 000 Ukrainian soldiers have been wounded or killed
- At least 7000 civilians have been killed in Ukraine
- The Ukrainian economy has plummeted by 35%
This is one of those things where you go 'hang on a moment, are we in for something else?'Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent
This is not a once-off in Ukraine; this really is Vladimir Putin's empire building... is he building an empire?Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_184419717_ukrainian-flag-with-blood-stains-on-it-close-up-.html?vti=misy31ttnxrirne9um-1-3
