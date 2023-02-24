



Bongani Bingwa interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Police are on the hunt for two suspected killers who allegedly gunned down seven people at a pool hall in Brazil.

The two men lost a pool game and used guns to avenge their loss.

According to the police, the suspects are identified as Edgar Ricardo de Oliviera (30) and Ezequias Souza Ribeiro (27).

The Sun also reports that the suspects fired two shots to terrify other customers before fleeing the scene.

Scroll up to listen to other stories making international headlines.

This article first appeared on 702 : Enraged gunmen kills 7 people, including 12-year-old, after losing bar pool game