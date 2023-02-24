Enraged gunmen kills 7 people, including 12-year-old, after losing bar pool game
Bongani Bingwa interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.
Police are on the hunt for two suspected killers who allegedly gunned down seven people at a pool hall in Brazil.
The two men lost a pool game and used guns to avenge their loss.
According to the police, the suspects are identified as Edgar Ricardo de Oliviera (30) and Ezequias Souza Ribeiro (27).
The Sun also reports that the suspects fired two shots to terrify other customers before fleeing the scene.
Scroll up to listen to other stories making international headlines.
This article first appeared on 702 : Enraged gunmen kills 7 people, including 12-year-old, after losing bar pool game
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/funniefarm5/funniefarm51412/funniefarm5141200115/36115180-bullet-holes-in-glass-isolated-on-black.jpg
More from World
Germany is encouraging the migration of skilled workers from Africa
Skilled workers in Africa may be able to find work overseas as Germany is aiming to promote the migration of workers.Read More
93 million people gear up to vote in Nigeria's election on Saturday
Africa's largest democracy's show of hands will see almost 100 million people cast their votes at 176 600 voting stations.Read More
A year ago today, Russia began its 'special military operation' in Ukraine
Today also marks the scheduled military naval exercises between South Africa, Russia, and China.Read More
Mystery as large metal sphere washes up on beach in Japan
Is it a mooring buoy, is it from outer space, or is it a surveillance sphere?Read More
UK supermarkets ration fresh produce amid shortages
Supermarkets in the UK have started limiting how much fresh fruit and vegetables customers can buy.Read More
Elderly woman (85) killed by alligator after trying to save dog
A Florida woman in her mid-80s was found dead after an alligator attacked her dog and then killed her.Read More
Vladimir Putin ends nuclear weapons control treaty with United States
President Vladimir Putin has suspended Moscow’s participation in the last remaining nuclear arms control pact with the US.Read More
Puzzling century-old letter was recently delivered to a London post box
A mysterious letter, dated 1916, was found after it was mailed to a London address.Read More
Cyclone Freddy to smash into Madagascar before moving to Mozambique, Zimbabwe
Freddy will affect millions of people, some of who are yet to recover from the devastation left in January by Cyclone Cheneso.Read More