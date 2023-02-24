[LISTEN] Violence against LGBTQIA+ people condoned by religious homophobia - IAM
Lester Kiewit interviews Marlow Newman-Valentine, Regional Programme Coordinator at Inclusive and Affirming Ministries.
According to its website, Inclusive and Affirming Ministries (IAM) states the belief that "religious fundamentalism, the evil of patriarchy, ignorance around the full diversity of sex, sexual orientation, gender identity and gender expressions, in combination with a lack of exposure to diverse interpretations of sacred texts" stand in the way of representation of human rights for all.
RELATED: Cape Town Pride Dragathon aims to break world record for largest stage show
For the past 29 years, IAM has been working particularly in Christan faith spaces to facilitate conversations to understand what biblical texts mean and to get an understanding of how faith can inflict violence, especially within a South African context.
Newman-Valentine adds that South Africa has a history of racial segregation, and scripture was a tool used to support these ways of thinking.
LGBTQIA+ identifying persons of faith have been marginalised or pushed out of faith spaces, adds Newman-Valentine.
In addition, he notes, churches and faith communities are sites of power with a very patriarchal, male-dominated structure.
RELATED: Transgender teen serves papers to DHA over delay of sex description application
Kiewit says that many may have the mindset of 'you do your thing, but don't shove it down my throat', when it comes to sexuality and expression.
Newman-Valentine responds to this saying that when movements come about, like the Black Lives Matter movement for example, then people are quick to argue that all lives, or all people matter.
If all people matter, then why can't LGBTQIA+ individuals and allies celebrate themselves, asks Newman-Valentine.
Despite the implementation of constitutional rights, members of the LGBTQIA+ communities are being killed on a daily basis, and it almost never reaches front page news, but when the City lights up the legislative building with the rainbow flag, everyone has something to say, adds Newman-Valentine.
People are being killed in countries, because they are gay. People are imprisoned.Marlow Newman-Valentine, Regional Programme Coordinator – Inclusive and Affirming Ministries
On a daily basis, people are being victimised, learners are sometimes forced out of schools because of their gender identity and gender expressions.Marlow Newman-Valentine, Regional Programme Coordinator – Inclusive and Affirming Ministries
Newman-Valentine adds that people have conversations about the LGBTQIA+ communities, but never with LGBTQIA+ communities.
Why can't we just sit around a table and just talk? Why do we talk about a community and not with the community.Marlow Newman-Valentine, Regional Programme Coordinator – Inclusive and Affirming Ministries
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_125571032_closeup-of-a-rainbow-flag-waving-on-the-blue-sky-moved-by-the-wind-with-the-sun-in-the-background.html?vti=m13wd78p5s6qg89ppa-1-2
