



Lester Kiewit speaks with binge-buddy Matthew Green about three things worth watching this weekend.

Listen to Green's recommendations below.

Green's top three binge-watching picks are:

1) Julia

A series inspired by the extraordinary life of the 'first-ever' celebrity chef, Julia Child.

Of course, there are many movies and documentary-type series around Julia Child's come-up, including Meryl Streep starring as Child in Julie & Julia, an iconic performance.

Green says that the actress who plays Child in this one, Sarah Lancashire, makes this worth the watch.

He also said that one 'forgets' that she's an actress because she immerses you in the role and 'pulls it off wonderfully'.

Where to watch: Showmax

Watch the trailer below to see if this one intrigues you too:

2) Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical

Based on the 90s version of Matilda we all know and love... Green had some reservations about this one but admits to being 'delightfully surprised' by the musical's execution which made him 'forget the 90s version completely'.

Remember this iconic scene?

Green also mentioned that Emma Thompson plays the chocolate-cake-consuming villain, Principal Trunchbull, which is another reason to watch.

Where to watch: Netflix

Watch the trailer for this one below:

3) Fleishman Is In Trouble

This one's about a divorced man in his 40s whose wife just leaves.

He has to deal with being left, taking care of their kids, why their relationship broke, and everything mid-life crisis-related.

Green said that this one's quite self-reflective, so if you're looking to escape reality, it might be a bit too relatable for some.

Where to watch: Disney+

Watch the trailer for this one below.

We hope these reviews help reduce your 'what can I watch?' browsing time.

Happy binge-watching!

This article first appeared on KFM : 3 things worth binge-watching this weekend