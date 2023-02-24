3 things worth binge-watching this weekend
Lester Kiewit speaks with binge-buddy Matthew Green about three things worth watching this weekend.
Listen to Green's recommendations below.
Green's top three binge-watching picks are:
1) Julia
A series inspired by the extraordinary life of the 'first-ever' celebrity chef, Julia Child.
Of course, there are many movies and documentary-type series around Julia Child's come-up, including Meryl Streep starring as Child in Julie & Julia, an iconic performance.
Green says that the actress who plays Child in this one, Sarah Lancashire, makes this worth the watch.
He also said that one 'forgets' that she's an actress because she immerses you in the role and 'pulls it off wonderfully'.
Where to watch: Showmax
Watch the trailer below to see if this one intrigues you too:
2) Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical
Based on the 90s version of Matilda we all know and love... Green had some reservations about this one but admits to being 'delightfully surprised' by the musical's execution which made him 'forget the 90s version completely'.
Remember this iconic scene?
Green also mentioned that Emma Thompson plays the chocolate-cake-consuming villain, Principal Trunchbull, which is another reason to watch.
Where to watch: Netflix
Watch the trailer for this one below:
3) Fleishman Is In Trouble
This one's about a divorced man in his 40s whose wife just leaves.
He has to deal with being left, taking care of their kids, why their relationship broke, and everything mid-life crisis-related.
Green said that this one's quite self-reflective, so if you're looking to escape reality, it might be a bit too relatable for some.
Where to watch: Disney+
Watch the trailer for this one below.
We hope these reviews help reduce your 'what can I watch?' browsing time.
Happy binge-watching!
This article first appeared on KFM : 3 things worth binge-watching this weekend
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_162285906_great-movie-and-relax-at-home-in-spare-time-funny-millennial-african-american-and-mixed-race-females.html
More from Entertainment
Beachgoers enraged at couple for bringing cocktail, 'sex on the beach' to life
A couple got caught for indulging in public sex on a beach in Australia, but the man who filmed them gets in trouble with the law.Read More
[T20 World Cup] Proteas vs England: 'We’re in for a crackerjack semi-final'
Cricket commentator Jeremy Fredericks talks about the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup taking place in Cape Town.Read More
Spend #AnHourWith this Sunday with Mzansi's Tarzan, DeWet du Toit
Every Sunday from 10am to 11am, we hand over the keys to our playlist to a special South African guest.Read More
AKA's new album 'Mass Country' drops, two weeks after his passing
AKA's fourth, and sadly final, album "Mass Country" is now available.Read More
[WATCH] YoungstaCPT hypes up #GalaxyKDay with performance of 'Benni McCarthy'
Cape Town rapper, YoungstaCPT, stops by The Flash Drive for an entertaining interview and incredible live performance.Read More
'I'm the real Tarzan of Africa,' Mzansi's ULTIMATE Tarzan fan gets kykNET series
From dressing up in a full (or barely-there) costume, DeWet du Toit from George fulfils his dream to become Tarzan on big screens.Read More
Backstreets Boys are coming to South Africa!
A worthy winner emerges at Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk at Somerset Mall!
An impressive 17 correct answers saw medical student Ruth Amoore win the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk round at Somerset Mall.Read More
Who will win big at the BAFTAs?
Refiloe Mpakanyane spoke to independent television and film critic, Thinus Ferreira, ahead of tonight’s awards ceremony.Read More