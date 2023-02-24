93 million people gear up to vote in Nigeria's election on Saturday





Lester Kiewit speaks to Africa Report's JJ Cornish.

Africa's largest economy and most populous nation (214 million) is preparing for its presidential election this Saturday

18 candidates are vying to become the head of state in what is considered the most wide-open election since the switch from military rule to democracy in 1999

© shaadjutt/123rf.com

Considered one of the most unpredictable elections in Nigeria’s history, it is safe to say that what happens in one of the world's largest oil producers has a wide impact.

Citizens will elect a new president after Muhammadu Buhari's eight-year rule.

Whoever wins will face tough challenges.

Three presidential nominees are taking lead; none of them have been part of military rule.

The Labour Party’s Peter Obi (61) has appealed to the country’s youth.

Obi has reportedly upset Buhari’s ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate Bola Tinubu (70) and the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) Atiku Abubakar (76).

... the first time since the return of democracy where the candidates are not previously incumbents or former military rulers, so yes there is certainly a change. JJ Cornish

But Nigeria’s new leader will inherit a perplexing set of security and financial problems.

Inflation in 2022 was the highest in two decades, at just under 19%.

There are also a cash shortage, attacks by jihadists, and a weak economy.

It’s one of those elections that the winner will not attract envy. JJ Cornish

