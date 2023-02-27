How the right cloud service partner can level up your business





As the world becomes more and more digital, businesses have to learn to adapt to newer methods of operation and make use of the latest technology to help them thrive in today’s market. South Africa’s manufacturing sector, currently the fourth largest industry in the country, has faced major disruption due to globalization, but has found ways to implement new digital tools to become more effective.

To discuss how manufacturers and other businesses can level up with the use of multicloud services, Africa Melane (standing in for John Maytham) hosts Kabelo Makwane, Managing Executive for Cloud, Hosting & Security at Vodacom Business.

Listen to the full interview below.

Makwane mentions how manufacturing enterprises have been forced to find more effective means of producing and managing their demand, while also remaining cost-effective. These enterprises also face the constant threat of cheaper international imports.

He goes on to explain how multicloud technology can assist these manufacturers in automating and optimizing operations beyond the predominantly manual industrial practices.

Services can be done much quicker but also don’t have to go through the traditional trial and error of design. Kabelo Makwane, Managing Executive for Cloud, Hosting & Security, Vodacom Business.

He uses the aerospace industry as an example of how this technology has been implemented and improved operations.

In the aerospace industry today, you can have multiple engineers and scientists collaborating across the globe to produce the latest and greatest jumbo jet engine using the technology called digital twin. Effectively, that becomes a virtual instance of the actual engine which can be torn apart and put back together and be tested using algorithms that are contained and embedded in the cloud technology. Kabelo Makwane, Managing Executive for Cloud, Hosting & Security, Vodacom Business.

