Germany is encouraging the migration of skilled workers from Africa





Zain Johnson speaks to Warda Imran, Deutsche Welle Correspondent.

Germany is aiming to bring young and skilled workers from Africa to Germany .

The European country is struggling with a worker shortage in part due to an aging population.

This week two German federal ministers visited West Africa to discuss the topic of migration to Germany.

According to Imran, Germany is struggling with a worker shortage, in part due to the fact that it has an aging population.

However, many countries in Africa have a youth bulge so Germany is aiming to encourage young and skilled workers to find opportunities in Germany in their profession.

The German government likes to think of it as an economic development partnership with partner countries. Warda Imran, Correspondent - Deutsche Welle

Some of the sectors that are looking for workers in include IT, manufacturing, service and construction.

Imran adds that these skilled workers are also necessary for them to expand their solar and wind energy sectors.

