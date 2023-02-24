



Meet Luvania Govender, a volunteer who reads and sings to the dogs and cats at the Benoni SPCA.

The local SPCA recently shared how the young volunteer reads classics by the likes of Roald Dahl and Antoine de Saint-Exupéry to the animals at the shelter.

According to Govender, from a young age, the Benoni SPCA has played an important role in her life.

“I volunteered here in my matric year and had my first animal volunteering experience here when I joined the Wildlife Club in primary school. The SPCA also featured on the cover of my Environmental Law portfolio that dealt with vesting nature and animals with rights.”

Hiya! My name is Luvania Govender. I volunteer at the Benoni SPCA by reading to the dogs and cats (and I sing to them on... Posted by SPCA Benoni, Gauteng, South Africa on Thursday, 23 February 2023

She added that she was never allowed to have pets so when she had the time and means, she would spend it in the company of animals.

Govender reads to the dogs and cats because she believed that it is important for someone to engage with them with a soothing activity.

“I also just talk to them, give them treats, pet them, and give them boops on the nose because it’s fun to do. Basically, I just wanted to keep the fur babies company until they are able to find their forever homes.”

This article first appeared on 947 : Volunteer who reads and sings to the pets at the Benoni SPCA has our hearts