Volunteer who reads and sings to the pets at the Benoni SPCA has our hearts
Meet Luvania Govender, a volunteer who reads and sings to the dogs and cats at the Benoni SPCA.
The local SPCA recently shared how the young volunteer reads classics by the likes of Roald Dahl and Antoine de Saint-Exupéry to the animals at the shelter.
According to Govender, from a young age, the Benoni SPCA has played an important role in her life.
“I volunteered here in my matric year and had my first animal volunteering experience here when I joined the Wildlife Club in primary school. The SPCA also featured on the cover of my Environmental Law portfolio that dealt with vesting nature and animals with rights.”
Hiya! My name is Luvania Govender. I volunteer at the Benoni SPCA by reading to the dogs and cats (and I sing to them on...Posted by SPCA Benoni, Gauteng, South Africa on Thursday, 23 February 2023
She added that she was never allowed to have pets so when she had the time and means, she would spend it in the company of animals.
Govender reads to the dogs and cats because she believed that it is important for someone to engage with them with a soothing activity.
“I also just talk to them, give them treats, pet them, and give them boops on the nose because it’s fun to do. Basically, I just wanted to keep the fur babies company until they are able to find their forever homes.”
This article first appeared on 947 : Volunteer who reads and sings to the pets at the Benoni SPCA has our hearts
Source : Photo: Facebook
More from Local
[PICS] DHL Stormers welcome Formula E drivers with friendly game of rugby
On the 25th of February 2023, the Mother City will host the first-ever Cape Town E-Prix in Green Point.Read More
First lady Jill Biden pays goodwill visit to Namibia and Kenya
This will be her sixth visit to Africa, but her first time as the First lady of the United States.Read More
[LISTEN] Violence against LGBTQIA+ people condoned by religious homophobia - IAM
LGBTQIA+ identifying persons of faith have been marginalised or pushed out of faith spaces – Inclusive and Affirming Ministries.Read More
Petrol price pain coming in March, warns AA
The AA said that current unaudited fuel data from the Central Energy Fund showed that significant increases were likely in March.Read More
Lion on the loose! 'We are looking for it'
John Perlman speaks with Jonathan Denga of the North West Department of Economic DevelopmentRead More
We are bracing for stage 8 loadshedding - Geordin Hill-Lewis, Cape Town Mayor
The country is, effectively, at stage seven already, says Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.Read More
Fears that De Ruyter exit could lead to more govt meddling, power cuts
As speculation builds on who will take over the reigns at the crumbling parastatal, analyst Dale McKinley said that De Ruyter’s sudden departure would leave many not wanting to touch that seat.Read More
Why no diesel rebate for food retailers? Top CEOs take on government
Rival brands Pick n Pay, Spar and Shoprite Checkers have taken collaborative action to get the diesel fuel levy refund extended to food retailers.Read More
'I think de Ruyter is at risk, his family probably too. He needs to take care'
Bruce Whitfield talks to former SAA treasurer and whistleblower Cynthia Stimple, as André de Ruyter's tell-all TV interview continues to make waves in South Africa.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Need to update your reading list? Here are John Maytham's reviews for the week
A lover of literature, John Maytham shares his reviews and recommendations to add to your reading list.Read More
3 tips for easy travelling with a big and blended family
In modern family dynamics, there may be a few things you need to consider.Read More
[PICS] DHL Stormers welcome Formula E drivers with friendly game of rugby
On the 25th of February 2023, the Mother City will host the first-ever Cape Town E-Prix in Green Point.Read More
Could robots take over our household chores soon? Research suggests its possible
Researchers believe that robots and AI could be playing a big role in our lives sooner than we might think.Read More
Anorgasmia: why some people just can't reach THAT point in bed
For many people the goal of sex is an orgasm, but for some this does not come easily, or at all.Read More
[LISTEN] Violence against LGBTQIA+ people condoned by religious homophobia - IAM
LGBTQIA+ identifying persons of faith have been marginalised or pushed out of faith spaces – Inclusive and Affirming Ministries.Read More
Cycle the streets of Cape Town with its mayor on Friday afternoon
Cycle with the mayor of Cape Town, Geordin Hill-Lewis, and the bicycle mayor, Sindile Mavundla, at 3:45 PM today!Read More
'My father (67) still walks me (32) to the bus stop daily'
Twitter is lauding a 67-year-old man for accompanying his son to the bus stop at 6 am every morning.Read More
Yoga with alpacas and more fitness events around the Cape you don't want to miss
Liezel van der Westhuizen brings you some of the most interesting, fun, and family-friendly fitness experiences in Cape Town.Read More