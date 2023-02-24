Cycle the streets of Cape Town with its mayor on Friday afternoon
Resident fitness guru Liezl van der Westhuizen chats with Zain Johnson about the relaunch of Friday City Cycle this afternoon.
For details, listen to the audio below.
If you didn't know; the relaunch happens today at about 3:45 PM.
Friday City Cycle is an opportunity to cycle with the actual mayor of Cape Town, Geordin Gwyn Hill-Lewis, and Sindile Mavundla (33), who is employed to promote safe cycling in the Mother City.
Friday City Cycles are open to everyone and it's an opportunity to ensure that cycling routes are safe around the City with the chance to chat to the mayor about your cycling needs or ideas.
If you'd like to join, go along to explore the City - any fitness level is welcome.
Wheels up at 3:45 PM at the Cape Town Civic Center, just bring yourself and your bicycle along!
Van der Westhuizen says that the mayor's already been practicing...
This article first appeared on KFM : Cycle the streets of Cape Town with its mayor on Friday afternoon
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_47322804_city-bicycle-riding-on-bike-path-alternative-ecological-transportation-commute-on-bicycle-in-urban-e.html
More from Lifestyle
Need to update your reading list? Here are John Maytham's reviews for the week
A lover of literature, John Maytham shares his reviews and recommendations to add to your reading list.Read More
3 tips for easy travelling with a big and blended family
In modern family dynamics, there may be a few things you need to consider.Read More
[PICS] DHL Stormers welcome Formula E drivers with friendly game of rugby
On the 25th of February 2023, the Mother City will host the first-ever Cape Town E-Prix in Green Point.Read More
Could robots take over our household chores soon? Research suggests its possible
Researchers believe that robots and AI could be playing a big role in our lives sooner than we might think.Read More
Anorgasmia: why some people just can't reach THAT point in bed
For many people the goal of sex is an orgasm, but for some this does not come easily, or at all.Read More
Volunteer who reads and sings to the pets at the Benoni SPCA has our hearts
Meet Luvania Govender, a young volunteer who brings a little joy to the dogs and cats at the Benoni SPCA.Read More
[LISTEN] Violence against LGBTQIA+ people condoned by religious homophobia - IAM
LGBTQIA+ identifying persons of faith have been marginalised or pushed out of faith spaces – Inclusive and Affirming Ministries.Read More
'My father (67) still walks me (32) to the bus stop daily'
Twitter is lauding a 67-year-old man for accompanying his son to the bus stop at 6 am every morning.Read More
Yoga with alpacas and more fitness events around the Cape you don't want to miss
Liezel van der Westhuizen brings you some of the most interesting, fun, and family-friendly fitness experiences in Cape Town.Read More