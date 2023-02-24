



Resident fitness guru Liezl van der Westhuizen chats with Zain Johnson about the relaunch of Friday City Cycle this afternoon.

For details, listen to the audio below.

If you didn't know; the relaunch happens today at about 3:45 PM.

Friday City Cycle is an opportunity to cycle with the actual mayor of Cape Town, Geordin Gwyn Hill-Lewis, and Sindile Mavundla (33), who is employed to promote safe cycling in the Mother City.

Friday City Cycles are open to everyone and it's an opportunity to ensure that cycling routes are safe around the City with the chance to chat to the mayor about your cycling needs or ideas.

If you'd like to join, go along to explore the City - any fitness level is welcome.

Wheels up at 3:45 PM at the Cape Town Civic Center, just bring yourself and your bicycle along!

Van der Westhuizen says that the mayor's already been practicing...

This article first appeared on KFM : Cycle the streets of Cape Town with its mayor on Friday afternoon