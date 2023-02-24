First lady Jill Biden pays goodwill visit to Namibia and Kenya
Clarence Ford interviews Africa Report’s Jean-Jacques Cornish (skip to 03:38).
First lady, Jill Biden visits Namibia and Kenya as part of her five-day goodwill visit to Africa.
This will be her sixth visit to Africa, but her first time as the First lady of the United States.
The agenda of Biden's trip includes empowering women and youth, highlighting food security issues brought on by the drought in the Horn of Africa region, as well as Russia's war in Ukraine.
Today marks the one-year anniversary since Russia began their 'special military operations' in Ukraine.
It could be a very sensitive meeting for her.Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa Report
Important what she has to say about the Ukraine in Africa.Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa Report
Source : Wikimedia Commons: Cheriss May
[LISTEN] Violence against LGBTQIA+ people condoned by religious homophobia - IAM
LGBTQIA+ identifying persons of faith have been marginalised or pushed out of faith spaces – Inclusive and Affirming Ministries.
'I think de Ruyter is at risk, his family probably too. He needs to take care'
Bruce Whitfield talks to former SAA treasurer and whistleblower Cynthia Stimple, as André de Ruyter's tell-all TV interview continues to make waves in South Africa.
