First lady Jill Biden pays goodwill visit to Namibia and Kenya

First lady, Jill Biden visits Namibia and Kenya as part of her five-day goodwill visit to Africa.

This will be her sixth visit to Africa, but her first time as the First lady of the United States.

The agenda of Biden's trip includes empowering women and youth, highlighting food security issues brought on by the drought in the Horn of Africa region, as well as Russia's war in Ukraine.

Today marks the one-year anniversary since Russia began their 'special military operations' in Ukraine.

It could be a very sensitive meeting for her. Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa Report

Important what she has to say about the Ukraine in Africa. Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa Report

