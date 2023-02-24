Could robots take over our household chores soon? Research suggests its possible
Bongani Bingwa speaks to Adam Gilchrist, foreign correspondent.
-
Research suggests a significant portion of housework could be automated in the next decade.
-
Researches also predict more than a quarter of care work could be done by artificial intelligence.
British and Japanese researchers suggest that within the next 10 years around 40% of housework will be automated.
I mean we already have some of that stuff. You could argue that a washing machine is already and automated robotic machine.Adam Gilchrist, Foreign Correspondent
Daily tasks like shopping for groceries, cleaning, or taking out the garbage could become a thing of the past as technology advances.
Gilchrist says they also predict that over 25% of care work, such as driving a child to school or looking after an elderly relative, will be done by artificial intelligence.
While the technology might be moving forward, the big question could become whether people can afford it or are willing to spend for tasks they can do by themselves.
Listen to the audio above for more. Topic starts at 01:55.
This article first appeared on 702 : Could robots take over our household chores soon? Research suggests its possible
More from Lifestyle
Need to update your reading list? Here are John Maytham's reviews for the week
A lover of literature, John Maytham shares his reviews and recommendations to add to your reading list.Read More
3 tips for easy travelling with a big and blended family
In modern family dynamics, there may be a few things you need to consider.Read More
[PICS] DHL Stormers welcome Formula E drivers with friendly game of rugby
On the 25th of February 2023, the Mother City will host the first-ever Cape Town E-Prix in Green Point.Read More
Anorgasmia: why some people just can't reach THAT point in bed
For many people the goal of sex is an orgasm, but for some this does not come easily, or at all.Read More
Volunteer who reads and sings to the pets at the Benoni SPCA has our hearts
Meet Luvania Govender, a young volunteer who brings a little joy to the dogs and cats at the Benoni SPCA.Read More
[LISTEN] Violence against LGBTQIA+ people condoned by religious homophobia - IAM
LGBTQIA+ identifying persons of faith have been marginalised or pushed out of faith spaces – Inclusive and Affirming Ministries.Read More
Cycle the streets of Cape Town with its mayor on Friday afternoon
Cycle with the mayor of Cape Town, Geordin Hill-Lewis, and the bicycle mayor, Sindile Mavundla, at 3:45 PM today!Read More
'My father (67) still walks me (32) to the bus stop daily'
Twitter is lauding a 67-year-old man for accompanying his son to the bus stop at 6 am every morning.Read More
Yoga with alpacas and more fitness events around the Cape you don't want to miss
Liezel van der Westhuizen brings you some of the most interesting, fun, and family-friendly fitness experiences in Cape Town.Read More