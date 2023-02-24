Beachgoers enraged at couple for bringing cocktail, 'sex on the beach' to life
Yes.
It's true.
A couple had sex on Henley Beach in South Australia on Monday, 20 February in broad daylight.
While this might not be shocking for those of who have indulged in this one, the shocker is... they got caught... on film and made 'exclusive' news headlines.
Video of an Adelaide couple's public display of affection on popular Henley Beach has sparked debate about who was in the wrong. Why the filmer could be in hot water in 7NEWS Adelaide at 6pm | https://t.co/8ftPfGh39Y #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/GdVK8hGFR2' 7NEWS Adelaide (@7NewsAdelaide) February 21, 2023
EXCLUSIVE: Amateur video of an Adelaide couple getting hot and steamy at busy Henley Beach has spread like wildfire on social media. In a twist, legal experts say it is not the free-spirited couple who risk penalty but the beachgoer who filmed them. @haydennelson #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/VBsw1I4Lv8' 7NEWS Adelaide (@7NewsAdelaide) February 21, 2023
According to reports, the couple was confronted by local beachgoers who were infuriated that this took place publicly, in front of kids.
One half of the couple apologized to the kids.
Yeah, 100 percent sorry for doing that in front of kids.Man caught having sex on Australian beach
But it's not the caught-red-handed couple who's in trouble with police...
The person who recorded the footage of the couple's intimate act is, for breaking 'privacy laws'.
On this, a legal expert said...
It's not a slap on the wrist yet some of these offences do have the prospect of attracting imprisonment and albeit unlikely it's certainly an available sentencing option to the court.Legal expert, 7 News
Of course, this situation brings into question something we ask all the time: why film something like this when you can do something about the (in this case, sexy) situation?
Online users also used social media to share their opinions on this intimate situation and whether public sex is legal or not...
what ever happened to LEAVE THEM ALONE' William Leonard (@William54826169) February 21, 2023
What ever happened to DON'T HAVE SEX IN A PUBLIC PLACE BECAUSE IT'S ILLEGAL?' Mick (@Seriously2022) February 22, 2023
Last time I looked, it was not illegal to take pictures IN A PUBLIC BLOODY PLACE.' Mystikan (@Arnagest) February 21, 2023
You screw in public, you get filmed. What about the owners of any CCTV cameras to capture a screwing couple? Do they get fined as well?
This is insane.
Going to the beach sand gets everywhere. Imagine where the sand is going here? pic.twitter.com/eVjP5JKtCv' Reddish Hue (@HueReddish) February 22, 2023
Many countries have various laws and definitions for public indecency, so before you get wild - make sure you're educated about yours.
While this definitely gets 10 out of 10 for spontaneity, if you're going to indulge in some public sexy time (let's be honest, you're curious), remember:
1) Be aware of your surroundings (especially cameras, phones, and kids).
2) Don't film anything.
3) Walk or look away, or say something if you're offended.
4) Don't sex shame people who are trying to live their best sex life.
Selena Gomez said it best...
Be safe in your fetishes and kinks, everyone!
