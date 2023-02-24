[PICS] DHL Stormers welcome Formula E drivers with friendly game of rugby





Ahead of the races, seven world-class drivers swapped helmets for rugby balls as they joined DHL Stormers for a game of rugby on Clifton 4th beach.

Image: DHL Stormers welcome Formula E drivers with a friendly game of rugby

Image: DHL Stormers welcome Formula E drivers with a friendly game of rugby

RELATED: Road closures for this weekend's Cape Town E-Prix

Image: DHL Stormers welcome Formula E drivers with a friendly game of rugby

Image: DHL Stormers welcome Formula E drivers with a friendly game of rugby

RELATED: All eyes on Cape Town this weekend for its first E-Prix

Image: DHL Stormers welcome Formula E drivers with a friendly game of rugby

Image: DHL Stormers welcome Formula E drivers with a friendly game of rugby

Image: DHL Stormers welcome Formula E drivers with a friendly game of rugby

Twenty-two drivers will be racing their way through the Green Point and Waterfront precincts, which is predicted to be one of the fastest series, sitting at 2.94 km.

It was a perfect start into the weekend meeting the Stormers at the beach on my home turf...Their passion for getting to know more about Formula E is great to see and we look forward to inviting them to our garage over the weekend. Kelvin Van Der Linde, racing driver for ABT Cupra

As the DHL Stormers, one of our team’s missions is to make Cape Town smile – and that includes making visitors to Cape Town smile. John Dobson, Stormers coach