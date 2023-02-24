[PICS] DHL Stormers welcome Formula E drivers with friendly game of rugby
Ahead of the races, seven world-class drivers swapped helmets for rugby balls as they joined DHL Stormers for a game of rugby on Clifton 4th beach.
RELATED: Road closures for this weekend's Cape Town E-Prix
RELATED: All eyes on Cape Town this weekend for its first E-Prix
Twenty-two drivers will be racing their way through the Green Point and Waterfront precincts, which is predicted to be one of the fastest series, sitting at 2.94 km.
It was a perfect start into the weekend meeting the Stormers at the beach on my home turf...Their passion for getting to know more about Formula E is great to see and we look forward to inviting them to our garage over the weekend.Kelvin Van Der Linde, racing driver for ABT Cupra
As the DHL Stormers, one of our team’s missions is to make Cape Town smile – and that includes making visitors to Cape Town smile.John Dobson, Stormers coach
Source : Supplied
More from Local
Volunteer who reads and sings to the pets at the Benoni SPCA has our hearts
Meet Luvania Govender, a young volunteer who brings a little joy to the dogs and cats at the Benoni SPCA.Read More
First lady Jill Biden pays goodwill visit to Namibia and Kenya
This will be her sixth visit to Africa, but her first time as the First lady of the United States.Read More
[LISTEN] Violence against LGBTQIA+ people condoned by religious homophobia - IAM
LGBTQIA+ identifying persons of faith have been marginalised or pushed out of faith spaces – Inclusive and Affirming Ministries.Read More
Petrol price pain coming in March, warns AA
The AA said that current unaudited fuel data from the Central Energy Fund showed that significant increases were likely in March.Read More
Lion on the loose! 'We are looking for it'
John Perlman speaks with Jonathan Denga of the North West Department of Economic DevelopmentRead More
We are bracing for stage 8 loadshedding - Geordin Hill-Lewis, Cape Town Mayor
The country is, effectively, at stage seven already, says Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.Read More
Fears that De Ruyter exit could lead to more govt meddling, power cuts
As speculation builds on who will take over the reigns at the crumbling parastatal, analyst Dale McKinley said that De Ruyter’s sudden departure would leave many not wanting to touch that seat.Read More
Why no diesel rebate for food retailers? Top CEOs take on government
Rival brands Pick n Pay, Spar and Shoprite Checkers have taken collaborative action to get the diesel fuel levy refund extended to food retailers.Read More
'I think de Ruyter is at risk, his family probably too. He needs to take care'
Bruce Whitfield talks to former SAA treasurer and whistleblower Cynthia Stimple, as André de Ruyter's tell-all TV interview continues to make waves in South Africa.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Need to update your reading list? Here are John Maytham's reviews for the week
A lover of literature, John Maytham shares his reviews and recommendations to add to your reading list.Read More
3 tips for easy travelling with a big and blended family
In modern family dynamics, there may be a few things you need to consider.Read More
Could robots take over our household chores soon? Research suggests its possible
Researchers believe that robots and AI could be playing a big role in our lives sooner than we might think.Read More
Anorgasmia: why some people just can't reach THAT point in bed
For many people the goal of sex is an orgasm, but for some this does not come easily, or at all.Read More
Volunteer who reads and sings to the pets at the Benoni SPCA has our hearts
Meet Luvania Govender, a young volunteer who brings a little joy to the dogs and cats at the Benoni SPCA.Read More
[LISTEN] Violence against LGBTQIA+ people condoned by religious homophobia - IAM
LGBTQIA+ identifying persons of faith have been marginalised or pushed out of faith spaces – Inclusive and Affirming Ministries.Read More
Cycle the streets of Cape Town with its mayor on Friday afternoon
Cycle with the mayor of Cape Town, Geordin Hill-Lewis, and the bicycle mayor, Sindile Mavundla, at 3:45 PM today!Read More
'My father (67) still walks me (32) to the bus stop daily'
Twitter is lauding a 67-year-old man for accompanying his son to the bus stop at 6 am every morning.Read More
Yoga with alpacas and more fitness events around the Cape you don't want to miss
Liezel van der Westhuizen brings you some of the most interesting, fun, and family-friendly fitness experiences in Cape Town.Read More
More from Sport
'Playing for Chiefs or Pirates is a lifestyle': Brian Baloyi & Teboho Moloi
Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates will meet in the 172nd edition of the Soweto Derby on Saturday.Read More
[T20 World Cup] Proteas vs England: 'We’re in for a crackerjack semi-final'
Cricket commentator Jeremy Fredericks talks about the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup taking place in Cape Town.Read More
Bafana Bafana must qualify for AFCON: Danny Jordaan
Bafana failed to qualify for the last edition in 2022 which was won by Senegal and speaking to Robert Marawa on #MSW, Jordaan said that the current crop of players is good enough to do so.Read More
Former TS Galaxy star Sibusiso Vilakazi opens up about his off-field struggles
“Vila” was released from his contract at the Mpumalanga outfit, having only joined the club at the beginning of the season.Read More
'I want to be in the Bok World Cup squad' - Seabelo Sentala, Stormers winger
Having represented South Africa on 203 occasions in the colours of the Blitzboks, the 30-year-old now has his sights sets on the green and gold of the Springboks.Read More
Kwanda Mokoena, SA's motorsport starboy with big ambitions
Mokoena became the youngest ever driver to win South Africa’s Endurance Racing Championship in 2022 and will be racing in the GT3 category at the historic Kyalami 9 Hour on Saturday.Read More
'We needed the 3 points to take the pressure off' - CT City coach Eric Tinkler
Cape Town City beat Swallows 2-0 in the DStv Premiership, to snap a three-game losing streak in all competitions.Read More
On track for Cape Town E-Prix: R350 tickets still available, but not for long!
Preparations for the long-awaited Cape Town E-Prix are on track for next Saturday 25 November when the event kicks off on the streets of the Green Point Precinct.Read More
Body of Ghana footballer Atsu discovered in aftermath of Türkiye quake
Ghana international Christian Atsu played for a number of English Premier League sides before joining Turkish team Hatayspor in September 2022.Read More