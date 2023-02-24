Will IPPs be the end of our energy crisis? Not according to Mantashe





John Perlman speaks to Babalo Ndenze, parliamentary reporter at Eyewitness News.

Mantashe says that IPPs will not have the capacity to end loadshedding .

He claims lobbyists are misleading the country by saying IPPs are the answer.

According to Ndenze, Mantashe said that we should not assume that Independent Power Producers and renewables will save the country from the frequent loadshedding.

Mantashe adds that these IPPs will only come fully online in the next few years and do not have the capacity that is needed to end or ease the power cuts.

He says lobbyists in the country are misleading the country [by saying] that this is the silver bullet to end loadshedding. Babalo Ndenze, Parliamentary Reporter - Eyewitness News

The country currently has 89 IPPs providing to the grid but the minister says this is not enough to ease our current electricity struggles.

Ndenze says Manatshe also spoke about the issue of the cost of the IPPs, something that is a concern to many members of Parliament, and agreed that this is costly.

