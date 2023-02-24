Will IPPs be the end of our energy crisis? Not according to Mantashe
John Perlman speaks to Babalo Ndenze, parliamentary reporter at Eyewitness News.
-
Mantashe says that IPPs will not have the capacity to end loadshedding.
-
He claims lobbyists are misleading the country by saying IPPs are the answer.
According to Ndenze, Mantashe said that we should not assume that Independent Power Producers and renewables will save the country from the frequent loadshedding.
Mantashe adds that these IPPs will only come fully online in the next few years and do not have the capacity that is needed to end or ease the power cuts.
He says lobbyists in the country are misleading the country [by saying] that this is the silver bullet to end loadshedding.Babalo Ndenze, Parliamentary Reporter - Eyewitness News
The country currently has 89 IPPs providing to the grid but the minister says this is not enough to ease our current electricity struggles.
Ndenze says Manatshe also spoke about the issue of the cost of the IPPs, something that is a concern to many members of Parliament, and agreed that this is costly.
Listen to the audio above for more.
This article first appeared on 702 : Will IPPs be the end of our energy crisis? Not according to Mantashe
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_49272934_solar-panels-with-wind-turbines-and-electricity-pylon-at-sunset-clean-energy-concept-.html
More from Politics
Jonathan Jansen: Universities in decline due to lack of ethical leadership
Professor Jonathan Jansen joins Bongani Bingwa to share his thoughts on the state of higher education institutions in SA.Read More
Germany is encouraging the migration of skilled workers from Africa
Skilled workers in Africa may be able to find work overseas as Germany is aiming to promote the migration of workers.Read More
First lady Jill Biden pays goodwill visit to Namibia and Kenya
This will be her sixth visit to Africa, but her first time as the First lady of the United States.Read More
[LISTEN] Violence against LGBTQIA+ people condoned by religious homophobia - IAM
LGBTQIA+ identifying persons of faith have been marginalised or pushed out of faith spaces – Inclusive and Affirming Ministries.Read More
'I think de Ruyter is at risk, his family probably too. He needs to take care'
Bruce Whitfield talks to former SAA treasurer and whistleblower Cynthia Stimple, as André de Ruyter's tell-all TV interview continues to make waves in South Africa.Read More
TikToker takes matters into his own hands
A viral TikTok video has been making the rounds as resident spray painted "ANC" next to potholes on the roads of Tshwane.Read More
Former Eskom exec questions De Ruyter's loyalty after he reveals all
After Andre de Ruyter told shared all in an eNCA interview, former Eskom executive question his loyalty to the company.Read More
Too easy to blame Eskom’s failures solely on crime and corruption - BD editor
Mismanagement and procurement are also part of the problem, says Business Day’s, Hillary Joffe.Read More
2023 Budget highlights: 'It was a broadly positive budget' - Refilwe Moloto
Refilwe Moloto, executive producer and presenter at Primedia shares her highlights from the 2023 Budget Speech.Read More