Need to update your reading list? Here are John Maytham's reviews for the week





John Maytham reviews two thriller, one fiction and a non-fiction books.

This week he reviews Shadow State, Blood on the Siberian Snow, Victory City, and Foolproof: Why Misinformation Infects Our Minds and How to Build Immunity.

Shadow State by Andy McNab

For those who enjoy a thriller, Andy McNab is a former special service soldier who has turned to writing about special service people.

Shadow State is the first book in the series centred around Nathan Pike, a cryptography and cyberweapons specialist for hire.

There is cross, double cross and triple cross, and the action moves at a galloping pace. John Maytham, CapeTalk Presenter

Maytham says that if you have enjoyed previous works of McNab, you are sure to enjoy his latest.

Blood on the Siberian Snow by CJ Farrington

If you enjoy gentler problem solving, with refined language and an absence of bloody violence, Maytham recommends Blood on the Siberian Snow.

Set in a remote village in Siberia where not much happens, this book follows Olga Pushkin who works for a Russian railway and blunders her way into solving murders.

It is gentle, the violence happens off stage… everything is sweet and rural and charming. John Maytham, CapeTalk Presenter

If you are a fan of a softer type of mystery, Maytham says this is one you are likely to enjoy.

Victory City by Salman Rushdie

Victory City was written by Salman Rushdie before his near fatal stabbing at a public event in August last year.

Maytham describes this novel, set in India, as fun and full of fantasy and enjoyment.

It is impossible, I think, to tell people what a Salman Rushdie novel is unless you have read a Salman Rushdie novel. John Maytham, CapeTalk Presenter

He says it is clear how much joy the author takes in language and establishing situations and Rushdie fans will definitely enjoy this.

Foolproof: Why Misinformation Infects Our Minds and How to Build Immunity by Sander van der Linden

For non-fiction fans. Van der Linden is a professor of social psychology who writes about why we fall for misinformation and how to prevent this.

The book has a central metaphor of misinformation being a virus which infects the mind and spreads to others.

He goes into some detail about why we are susceptible, he talks about why falsehoods persist, and he explains how to inoculate ourselves and others. John Maytham, CapeTalk Presenter

Maytham says this book deals with the uncomfortable human truth that humans embrace the familiar, and the easiest way to spread a lie is to just keep repeating it.

