Proteas Women make cricket history at T20 World Cup
JOHANNESBURG - The South African women’s cricket side - the Proteas Women - have reached the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup final after beating England by six runs at Newlands Cricket Ground.
The Proteas Ladies are the first senior national cricket team to progress to an ICC World Cup final.
The hosts will face defending champions and three-time winners Australia in the final on Sunday.
Fast bowler Ayabonga Khaka claimed 4/29 before Shabnim Ismail defended 13 runs in the final over to seal South Africa's spot in the tournament finale.
Earlier, Tazmin Britz reached a top score with 68 runs as South Africa posted 164/4 in their 20 overs.
Coached by Hilton Moreeng, South Africa has in the past five years, reached three major ICC tournament semi-finals, two in the 50-overs World Cup (2017 and 2022) and one in the T20 World Cup (2020).
⚪ INCREDIBLE ISMAIL!!!' Proteas Women (@ProteasWomenCSA) February 24, 2023
Shabnim Ismail removes Knight's leg stump!!!!!!
🏴 England 153/8 after 19.3 overs
🎯 12 runs needed off 3 balls
📺 SuperSport Grandstand 201#T20WorldCup #SAvENG #MyHero #AlwaysRising
This article first appeared on EWN : Proteas Women make cricket history at T20 World Cup
More from Sport
'An amazing city to race in': Porsche's da Costa wins 1st Cape Town E-Prix
It was a thrilling day at Cape Town's inaugural E-Prix, but disappointing for SA's Kelvin van der Linde who had to pull out of the race.Read More
'Playing for Chiefs or Pirates is a lifestyle': Brian Baloyi & Teboho Moloi
Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates will meet in the 172nd edition of the Soweto Derby on Saturday.Read More
[PICS] DHL Stormers welcome Formula E drivers with friendly game of rugby
On the 25th of February 2023, the Mother City will host the first-ever Cape Town E-Prix in Green Point.Read More
[T20 World Cup] Proteas vs England: 'We’re in for a crackerjack semi-final'
Cricket commentator Jeremy Fredericks talks about the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup taking place in Cape Town.Read More
Bafana Bafana must qualify for AFCON: Danny Jordaan
Bafana failed to qualify for the last edition in 2022 which was won by Senegal and speaking to Robert Marawa on #MSW, Jordaan said that the current crop of players is good enough to do so.Read More
Former TS Galaxy star Sibusiso Vilakazi opens up about his off-field struggles
“Vila” was released from his contract at the Mpumalanga outfit, having only joined the club at the beginning of the season.Read More
'I want to be in the Bok World Cup squad' - Seabelo Sentala, Stormers winger
Having represented South Africa on 203 occasions in the colours of the Blitzboks, the 30-year-old now has his sights sets on the green and gold of the Springboks.Read More
Kwanda Mokoena, SA's motorsport starboy with big ambitions
Mokoena became the youngest ever driver to win South Africa’s Endurance Racing Championship in 2022 and will be racing in the GT3 category at the historic Kyalami 9 Hour on Saturday.Read More
'We needed the 3 points to take the pressure off' - CT City coach Eric Tinkler
Cape Town City beat Swallows 2-0 in the DStv Premiership, to snap a three-game losing streak in all competitions.Read More