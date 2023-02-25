Masterclass on common hair and scalp conditions in South Africa
Refiloe Mpakanyane spoke to specialist dermatologist and dean of the Nelson Mandela School of Medicine at UKZN, Professor Ncoza Dlova, and trichologist Rhulani Hlabana, about the masterclass.
Scalp or hair conditions don’t just have an impact on you physically, but they can also affect your self-esteem.
According to research, the most common hair loss disorder is cicatricial alopecia, which is caused by pulling your hair.
Constant pulling of the hair damages your scalp and pores and causes lots of inflammation. When you plait, we don't have to have our hair pulled, it just needs to be plaited properly. So the myths around if you pull your hair, it will last longer, we need to refrain from that.Rhulani Hlabana, Trichologist
In 2019, Professor Ncoza Dlova discovered a new gene that is a major cause of permanent hair loss among women of African descent.
What we found is a specific condition called central centrifugal cicatricial alopecia (CCCA), which is common in women of African ancestry. This condition tends to affect the crown of the head.Professor Ncoza Dlova, Specialist dermatologist
Patients who have this condition... if they relax their hair frequently, put on extensions and braids and really manipulate their hair frequently, the condition became worse and progressively faster than people who kept their hair natural.Professor Ncoza Dlova, Specialist dermatologist
To help us understand our hair a bit better and to debunk a few myths, there will be a special online Masterclass Program on 28 February.
It is aimed at hairdressers, general practitioners and anyone else who has an interest in learning about common hair and scalp disorders.
This article first appeared on 702 : Masterclass on common hair and scalp conditions in South Africa
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_113942913_close-up-african-hairstylist-braided-hair-of-afro-american-female-client-in-the-barber-salon-black-h.html?vti=nihfb04rtcla8sxjpm-1-80
