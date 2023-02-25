Top Picks: What to do in Cape Town this weekend





Zane Johnson has some suggestions for fun and exciting things to do on Saturday and Sunday.

Watch the Cape Town E-Prix

Observatory Heritage Walking Tour

Cape Town Opera’s Marvin Kernelle at Groote Kerk

What is a podium finish without a bottle of bubbly?

We spoke to the International Director of Moët & Chandon / Dom Pérignon / Mercier and Business Development, Pascal Asin, about being one of the sponsors of the Cape Town E-Prix.

The event, which is taking place on Saturday, is unfortunately sold out but that doesn’t mean you have to miss out on the action.

We suggest that you find a pub or go to a friend’s house to watch.

Both etv and SuperSport will be broadcasting this amazing Formula-E race.

The Observatory Heritage Walking Tour will be taking place on Sunday from 14h00 to 16h30.

According to tour director, Cameron Peters, the walk is a mix of the past, present and the mystery surrounding Observatory.

Cost: R100 purchased beforehand via EFT or R150 paid in cash on the day

For more information: contact 076 033 8164 or email cameron@cybertek.co.za

It’s back by popular demand!

Following a successful performance at Maynardville recently, the Cape Town Opera chorus presents Spirituals.

They will perform under the baton of musical director and pianist Marvin Kernelle.

Spirituals displays the chorus’ versatility, extending beyond operatic range to spiritual song, including South African and African-American repertoire.

The event will take place at the Groote Kerk on Sunday from 15h00.

Ticket prices start from R120 and are available through Quicket.

