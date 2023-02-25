Measles outbreak declared in Cape Metro, vaccination campaign underway





Picture: rawpixel/123rf.com

The City of Cape Town’s Health Department is encouraging parents to ensure their children are vaccinated as a measles outbreak has been declared in the Cape Metro.

The Western Cape had four laboratory confirmed measles cases from 24 January to 17 February 2023. An outbreak is defined as the occurrence of three or more confirmed cases in a health facility/district/sub-district within one month.

There is currently a national measles vaccination campaign underway, which kicked off after an outbreak in five other provinces.

Children between the ages of six months and 14 years and 11 months will receive an additional measles vaccination at public schools, crèches and City of Cape Town clinics.

City Health staff are visiting public schools and crèches to drop off the measles campaign pamphlets and consent forms.

If a child is absent on vaccination day, they can be taken to to their nearest clinic to be vaccinated.

The measles vaccine is very effective at preventing measles, and with a declared outbreak, it is our duty to ensure our children are protected. Patricia van der Ross, Mayoral committee member for Community Services and Health - City of Cape Town

The City emphasizes that measles is highly infectious and spreads rapidly from person to person.

The symptoms include:

A high fever

A rash

Runny nose

Cough

Red and watery eyes

Anyone with these symptoms should be taken to their nearest clinic or GP so that the diagnosis can be confirmed with a blood test, the City advises.

'The vaccine is safe and provides lifelong immunity against the disease. We can protect our children from serious complications of measles such as diarrhoea, dehydration, middle ear infection, brain infection (encephalitis), blindness and even death, Patricia van der Ross, Mayoral committee member for Community Services and Health - City of Cape Town

Tips to care for a child at home who may have measles: