Measles outbreak declared in Cape Metro, vaccination campaign underway
The City of Cape Town’s Health Department is encouraging parents to ensure their children are vaccinated as a measles outbreak has been declared in the Cape Metro.
The Western Cape had four laboratory confirmed measles cases from 24 January to 17 February 2023. An outbreak is defined as the occurrence of three or more confirmed cases in a health facility/district/sub-district within one month.
RELATED: How Western Cape Health is driving to get children vaccinated against measles
There is currently a national measles vaccination campaign underway, which kicked off after an outbreak in five other provinces.
Children between the ages of six months and 14 years and 11 months will receive an additional measles vaccination at public schools, crèches and City of Cape Town clinics.
City Health staff are visiting public schools and crèches to drop off the measles campaign pamphlets and consent forms.
If a child is absent on vaccination day, they can be taken to to their nearest clinic to be vaccinated.
The measles vaccine is very effective at preventing measles, and with a declared outbreak, it is our duty to ensure our children are protected.Patricia van der Ross, Mayoral committee member for Community Services and Health - City of Cape Town
The City emphasizes that measles is highly infectious and spreads rapidly from person to person.
The symptoms include:
- A high fever
- A rash
- Runny nose
- Cough
- Red and watery eyes
Anyone with these symptoms should be taken to their nearest clinic or GP so that the diagnosis can be confirmed with a blood test, the City advises.
'The vaccine is safe and provides lifelong immunity against the disease. We can protect our children from serious complications of measles such as diarrhoea, dehydration, middle ear infection, brain infection (encephalitis), blindness and even death,Patricia van der Ross, Mayoral committee member for Community Services and Health - City of Cape Town
Tips to care for a child at home who may have measles:
- Keep your child away from other people until the rash has cleared up for four days
- Keep the room dark where your child is resting
- Make sure they drink a lot of clean water
- Eat healthy, fresh foods
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_115862134_toddler-getting-a-vaccination-by-a-pediatrician.html?vti=m66pyg5dtyars2poc6-1-5
More from Local
'An amazing city to race in': Porsche's da Costa wins 1st Cape Town E-Prix
It was a thrilling day at Cape Town's inaugural E-Prix, but disappointing for SA's Kelvin van der Linde who had to pull out of the race.Read More
Living legend Johaar Mosaval 'narrates his own story' in celebratory dance show
Zain Johnson talks to co-director Basil Appollus about 'Dreaming Dance in District Six' which runs at Artscape from 2-4 March.Read More
[PICS] Wild barn owls adopt orphaned owlets at rescue centre - a first!
The Owl Rescue Centre has documented a wild barn owl pair bringing rescued owlets mice to eat in their new home.Read More
WCape dam levels at 56.8%: Water sector set to decide on restrictions
Zain Johnson interviews Provincial Head of Water and Sanitation, Ntombizanele Bila-Mupariwa, ahead of Water Month.Read More
Ndlovu Youth Choir perform for Sir Elton John and they're over the moon!
South Africa's beloved Ndlovu Youth Choir performed for Sir Elton John at a special event for his AIDS Foundation.Read More
[PICS] DHL Stormers welcome Formula E drivers with friendly game of rugby
On the 25th of February 2023, the Mother City will host the first-ever Cape Town E-Prix in Green Point.Read More
Volunteer who reads and sings to the pets at the Benoni SPCA has our hearts
Meet Luvania Govender, a young volunteer who brings a little joy to the dogs and cats at the Benoni SPCA.Read More
First lady Jill Biden pays goodwill visit to Namibia and Kenya
This will be her sixth visit to Africa, but her first time as the First lady of the United States.Read More
[LISTEN] Violence against LGBTQIA+ people condoned by religious homophobia - IAM
LGBTQIA+ identifying persons of faith have been marginalised or pushed out of faith spaces – Inclusive and Affirming Ministries.Read More