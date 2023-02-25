Ndlovu Youth Choir perform for Sir Elton John and they're over the moon!
South Africa's beloved Ndlovu Youth Choir got the opportunity to perform for Sir Elton John this week and they're over the moon!
They took to the stage at a special event for the Elton John AIDS Foundation.
The British songwriter and singer was in South Africa to visit some of the HIV prevention and care projects his AIDS Foundation funds in the country.
His delegation included members of the U.S. President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (Pepfar).
The choir shared the experience with fans on social media, saying "it was a special honour meeting and performing to Elton John and his distinguished guests".
Last month the Choir appeared on America's Got Talent (AGT) for the second time
They performed their own song "We Will Rise" and brought the house down.
"This looked looked like a finished Broadway show!" exclaimed AGT judge Howie Mandel.
Watch the performance below:
Source : https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=746107000210235&set=a.279887420165531
More from Local
'An amazing city to race in': Porsche's da Costa wins 1st Cape Town E-Prix
It was a thrilling day at Cape Town's inaugural E-Prix, but disappointing for SA's Kelvin van der Linde who had to pull out of the race.Read More
Living legend Johaar Mosaval 'narrates his own story' in celebratory dance show
Zain Johnson talks to co-director Basil Appollus about 'Dreaming Dance in District Six' which runs at Artscape from 2-4 March.Read More
[PICS] Wild barn owls adopt orphaned owlets at rescue centre - a first!
The Owl Rescue Centre has documented a wild barn owl pair bringing rescued owlets mice to eat in their new home.Read More
WCape dam levels at 56.8%: Water sector set to decide on restrictions
Zain Johnson interviews Provincial Head of Water and Sanitation, Ntombizanele Bila-Mupariwa, ahead of Water Month.Read More
Measles outbreak declared in Cape Metro, vaccination campaign underway
The City of Cape Town is urging is encouraging parents to ensure their children are vaccinated against measles.Read More
[PICS] DHL Stormers welcome Formula E drivers with friendly game of rugby
On the 25th of February 2023, the Mother City will host the first-ever Cape Town E-Prix in Green Point.Read More
Volunteer who reads and sings to the pets at the Benoni SPCA has our hearts
Meet Luvania Govender, a young volunteer who brings a little joy to the dogs and cats at the Benoni SPCA.Read More
First lady Jill Biden pays goodwill visit to Namibia and Kenya
This will be her sixth visit to Africa, but her first time as the First lady of the United States.Read More
[LISTEN] Violence against LGBTQIA+ people condoned by religious homophobia - IAM
LGBTQIA+ identifying persons of faith have been marginalised or pushed out of faith spaces – Inclusive and Affirming Ministries.Read More
More from Entertainment
Living legend Johaar Mosaval 'narrates his own story' in celebratory dance show
Zain Johnson talks to co-director Basil Appollus about 'Dreaming Dance in District Six' which runs at Artscape from 2-4 March.Read More
Beachgoers enraged at couple for bringing cocktail, 'sex on the beach' to life
A couple got caught for indulging in public sex on a beach in Australia, but the man who filmed them gets in trouble with the law.Read More
3 things worth binge-watching this weekend
Resident binge-buddy Matthew Green reveals three things you should be watching this weekend.Read More
[T20 World Cup] Proteas vs England: 'We’re in for a crackerjack semi-final'
Cricket commentator Jeremy Fredericks talks about the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup taking place in Cape Town.Read More
Spend #AnHourWith this Sunday with Mzansi's Tarzan, DeWet du Toit
Every Sunday from 10am to 11am, we hand over the keys to our playlist to a special South African guest.Read More
AKA's new album 'Mass Country' drops, two weeks after his passing
AKA's fourth, and sadly final, album "Mass Country" is now available.Read More
[WATCH] YoungstaCPT hypes up #GalaxyKDay with performance of 'Benni McCarthy'
Cape Town rapper, YoungstaCPT, stops by The Flash Drive for an entertaining interview and incredible live performance.Read More
'I'm the real Tarzan of Africa,' Mzansi's ULTIMATE Tarzan fan gets kykNET series
From dressing up in a full (or barely-there) costume, DeWet du Toit from George fulfils his dream to become Tarzan on big screens.Read More
Backstreets Boys are coming to South Africa!
More from Lifestyle
Living legend Johaar Mosaval 'narrates his own story' in celebratory dance show
Zain Johnson talks to co-director Basil Appollus about 'Dreaming Dance in District Six' which runs at Artscape from 2-4 March.Read More
[PICS] Wild barn owls adopt orphaned owlets at rescue centre - a first!
The Owl Rescue Centre has documented a wild barn owl pair bringing rescued owlets mice to eat in their new home.Read More
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the 'unbelievable' new Ford Ranger Raptor
Motoring journo Melinda Ferguson put the new Ford Ranger Raptor through its paces in the dunes of the Namib desert.Read More
Top Picks: What to do in Cape Town this weekend
We’ve selected three of the top things to get up to in and around the Mother City.Read More
Need to update your reading list? Here are John Maytham's reviews for the week
A lover of literature, John Maytham shares his reviews and recommendations to add to your reading list.Read More
3 tips for easy travelling with a big and blended family
In modern family dynamics, there may be a few things you need to consider.Read More
[PICS] DHL Stormers welcome Formula E drivers with friendly game of rugby
On the 25th of February 2023, the Mother City will host the first-ever Cape Town E-Prix in Green Point.Read More
Could robots take over our household chores soon? Research suggests its possible
Researchers believe that robots and AI could be playing a big role in our lives sooner than we might think.Read More
Anorgasmia: why some people just can't reach THAT point in bed
For many people the goal of sex is an orgasm, but for some this does not come easily, or at all.Read More