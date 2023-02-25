WCape dam levels at 56.8%: Water sector set to decide on restrictions
The dam levels in the Western Cape are standing at 56.8% and dropping week on week.
However, a decline is normal at this time of the year says Ntombizanele Bila-Mupariwa, Provincial Head in the Department of Water and Sanitation.
National Water Week will be marked from 20-26 March, with World Water Day falling on 22 March.
Bila-Mupariwa says they will be spreading the message that we need to accelerate change to ensure we don't go back to where we were in the Western Cape, remembering the predictions of "Day Zero" in 2017.
We are going in full force to say... we MUST use water more efficiently. Our activities will include outreach to schools, road shows, exhibitions...Ntombizanele Mary Bila-Mupariwa, Western Cape Provincial Head - Dept of of Water and Sanitation
Water business is not only for the Department of Water and Sanitation, it is for all of us... for the communities, for all different department... and we are saying to the media, let's hold hands to achieve the goals we want to achieve.Ntombizanele Mary Bila-Mupariwa, Western Cape Provincial Head - Dept of of Water and Sanitation
At a meeting with the entire water sector last year it was decided, while no restrictions were to be implemented, that the province's systems would be monitored more closely, with a meeting to be held every quarter instead of once a year.
The Department's technical committee will be meeting on Tuesday to make an assessment, she says.
This will be followed by a bigger meeting with the entire water sector where a decision will be made in terms of water restrictions.
Currently we are in the season where farmers are irrigating, before the winter rainfall.Ntombizanele Mary Bila-Mupariwa, Western Cape Provincial Head - Dept of of Water and Sanitation
What is important is that, even though from the national government we might not have implemented water restrictions, it does not stop the municipalities in their own jurisdiction to implement as per their water use and water demand and water supply.Ntombizanele Mary Bila-Mupariwa, Western Cape Provincial Head - Dept of of Water and Sanitation
Click here for more info on the dams supplying Cape Town with water.
Scroll up to listen to the in-depth interview
Source : https://www.facebook.com/TableMountainNP/photos/pcb.5247436055330236/5247422585331583
More from Local
'An amazing city to race in': Porsche's da Costa wins 1st Cape Town E-Prix
It was a thrilling day at Cape Town's inaugural E-Prix, but disappointing for SA's Kelvin van der Linde who had to pull out of the race.Read More
Living legend Johaar Mosaval 'narrates his own story' in celebratory dance show
Zain Johnson talks to co-director Basil Appollus about 'Dreaming Dance in District Six' which runs at Artscape from 2-4 March.Read More
[PICS] Wild barn owls adopt orphaned owlets at rescue centre - a first!
The Owl Rescue Centre has documented a wild barn owl pair bringing rescued owlets mice to eat in their new home.Read More
Ndlovu Youth Choir perform for Sir Elton John and they're over the moon!
South Africa's beloved Ndlovu Youth Choir performed for Sir Elton John at a special event for his AIDS Foundation.Read More
Measles outbreak declared in Cape Metro, vaccination campaign underway
The City of Cape Town is urging is encouraging parents to ensure their children are vaccinated against measles.Read More
[PICS] DHL Stormers welcome Formula E drivers with friendly game of rugby
On the 25th of February 2023, the Mother City will host the first-ever Cape Town E-Prix in Green Point.Read More
Volunteer who reads and sings to the pets at the Benoni SPCA has our hearts
Meet Luvania Govender, a young volunteer who brings a little joy to the dogs and cats at the Benoni SPCA.Read More
First lady Jill Biden pays goodwill visit to Namibia and Kenya
This will be her sixth visit to Africa, but her first time as the First lady of the United States.Read More
[LISTEN] Violence against LGBTQIA+ people condoned by religious homophobia - IAM
LGBTQIA+ identifying persons of faith have been marginalised or pushed out of faith spaces – Inclusive and Affirming Ministries.Read More