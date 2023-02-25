WCape dam levels at 56.8%: Water sector set to decide on restrictions





The dam levels in the Western Cape are standing at 56.8% and dropping week on week.

However, a decline is normal at this time of the year says Ntombizanele Bila-Mupariwa, Provincial Head in the Department of Water and Sanitation.

National Water Week will be marked from 20-26 March, with World Water Day falling on 22 March.

Image: SANParks - Table Mountain National Park/Facebook

Bila-Mupariwa says they will be spreading the message that we need to accelerate change to ensure we don't go back to where we were in the Western Cape, remembering the predictions of "Day Zero" in 2017.

We are going in full force to say... we MUST use water more efficiently. Our activities will include outreach to schools, road shows, exhibitions... Ntombizanele Mary Bila-Mupariwa, Western Cape Provincial Head - Dept of of Water and Sanitation

Water business is not only for the Department of Water and Sanitation, it is for all of us... for the communities, for all different department... and we are saying to the media, let's hold hands to achieve the goals we want to achieve. Ntombizanele Mary Bila-Mupariwa, Western Cape Provincial Head - Dept of of Water and Sanitation

At a meeting with the entire water sector last year it was decided, while no restrictions were to be implemented, that the province's systems would be monitored more closely, with a meeting to be held every quarter instead of once a year.

The Department's technical committee will be meeting on Tuesday to make an assessment, she says.

This will be followed by a bigger meeting with the entire water sector where a decision will be made in terms of water restrictions.

Currently we are in the season where farmers are irrigating, before the winter rainfall. Ntombizanele Mary Bila-Mupariwa, Western Cape Provincial Head - Dept of of Water and Sanitation

What is important is that, even though from the national government we might not have implemented water restrictions, it does not stop the municipalities in their own jurisdiction to implement as per their water use and water demand and water supply. Ntombizanele Mary Bila-Mupariwa, Western Cape Provincial Head - Dept of of Water and Sanitation

