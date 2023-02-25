



Refiloe Mpakanyane spoke to the editor-at-large at MyBroadband, Jan Vermeulen, about the future of the tech sector.

Telkom is a wireline and wireless telecommunications provider

It operates in more than 38 countries across Africa

Telkom plans to start a formal retrenchment process that will see it lay off as much as 15% of its workforce as it casts a sharp focus on cost saving initiatives.

The mobile network operator's job cuts form part of a global trend of technological redundancies.

Telkom used to be a monopoly in the fixed line space. Jan Vermeulen, editor-at-large at MyBroadband

Telkom is faced with a very grim reality that it is no longer the biggest telco in either of the major markets it competes in. Jan Vermeulen, editor-at-large at MyBroadband

We have had so many complaints from people saying it is so difficult to cancel once you're in some kind of contract. Jan Vermeulen, editor-at-large at MyBroadband

Last year, thousands of people lost their jobs at Meta and Twitter.

The chop continues this year when Google, Microsoft and Amazon collectively cut 40,000 jobs.

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.

This article first appeared on 702 : What is the future of the tech sector?