[CAR REVIEW] We drive the 'unbelievable' new Ford Ranger Raptor





Zain Johnson interviews motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson on Weekend Breakfast.

- The new Ford Ranger Raptor is the most powerful double-cab bakkie in South Africa at the moment.

- It is selling for close to R1.1 million.

@ suvoroff/123rf.com

The new Ford Ranger Raptor stands alone in its class says Melinda Ferguson.

The motoring journalist put the "humungous" bakkie through its paces in the dunes of the Namib desert this week.

She describes the Raptor's off-road performance as "just unbelievable".

I don't know if people will ever use their Ford Raptors in the way we did, but we went on sand dunes that were like skyscrapers in my mind... We did a lot of speed on sand, we did rock climbing... Melinda Ferguson, Motoring journalist

The reason I say there's nothing else in its class... If you look at the Ford Ranger you would see the Hilux, you would see the Nissan Navara, the Mitsubishi, Volkswagen, the VW Amarok... but the Ford Raptor is such a high-performance bakkie that it stands on its own. Melinda Ferguson, Motoring journalist

It's the most powerful bakkie in South Africa with a 3-litre, twin-turbo ecoboost engine that delivers 292 kilowatts and 583 Newton meters of torque.

She describes the target market as those people who want to do some serious off-roading and stand out on the road as well.

...for men, and women like me, who want to really say 'hey, I've got the best bakkie in South Africa... These things have got such a commanding presence and the new one has got a really big front, a squared-off dramatically sculpted bonnet, very macho, with big Ford lettering you cannot miss. Melinda Ferguson, Motoring journalist

At the same time, the interior of the new Raptor is really luxurious Ferguson says.

There's amazing leather, all this sexy stitching, and what I particularly liked was this fighter jet pilot kind of seat which is very well bolstered. Melinda Ferguson, Motoring journalist

The new Ford Ranger Raptor sells for just under R1.1 million - R1 094 900.

