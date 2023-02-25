WINNER! Melissa Weber crowned The Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk 2023





On Saturday 25th of February, CapeTalk listeners gathered at Tyger Valley mall to watch the epic throwdown of minds and were treated to both the Junior and Senior brain semi-finals, followed by the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk Grand Finale where each week’s winner competed.

For the Junior contest, 12-year-old Bryce McLean from SACS Junior School took home the bragging rights and the R3 000 cash prize. He faced off in an enthralling tie-breaker against fellow contestant Saarah Allie.

The adult quiz kept the momentum going as the top brainiacs from week 4 competed for a shot at the grand prize. Kyle Williams took first place in this round after an impressive score of 17 correct answers in 90 seconds. He earned himself the last seat in the Grand Finale alongside Melissa Weber, Eben Daniels and Ruth Amoore.

After an entertaining search for Cape Town’s brightest minds, Melissa Weber has been crowned the Brain of CapeTalk for 2023. Throughout this journey, we’ve witnessed an abundance of knowledge, wit, and brainpower, meaning that Melissa’s grand finale win didn’t come easy. The competition’s climax didn’t disappoint as another tie-breaker sudden death round determined the champion. Both Melissa and Eben scored 15 in their quiz rounds, but Melissa came out victorious. Congrats!

To catch up on all of the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk content from this year’s competition, head to ourFacebook page and watch all of the live rounds.

Be sure not to miss out on the Brain of Brains contest, where Melissa Weber will represent CapeTalk and face off against the Brain of 702! Live on Monday 27th January on Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit.