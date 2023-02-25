[PICS] Wild barn owls adopt orphaned owlets at rescue centre - a first!
The Owl Rescue Centre in North West Province has an amazing story to tell.
The non-profit organisation based near Hartbeespoort rescues more than 1 000 owls every year that are rehabilitated and then released into the 12 000-hectare conservancy.
Last weekend seven barn owlets were placed in one of the owl houses erected on the property.
The babies are support fed in these structures until they fledge.
"Once fledged, they'll make use of the owl house for a further month or two before they leave for their life's adventure."
RELATED: Bonnie and Clyde: Up for adoption, the baby owls rescued from the wildlife trade
Climbing up to check on their latest charges, the Centre's Brendan Murray noticed a dead field mouse that had not been put there by any human.
He realised something special was happening and alerted his partner Danelle to be ready with the camera.
We had fed them day old chickens the night before. Definitely no mice.Brendan Murray, Co-founder - Owl Rescue Centre
Around forty minutes later this happened. A pair of wild Barn owls flew into the house, and within a few seconds climbed out and perched outside when we captured this image.Brendan Murray, Co-founder - Owl Rescue Centre
The Murrays watched the wild owls for a couple of hours as they flew back and forth bringing the babies food.
They had adopted our babies. The first time ever that we've experienced a pair of wild barn owls to do this.Brendan Murray, Co-founder - Owl Rescue Centre
"Love this job" Murray concludes.
Visit the Owl Rescue Centre website to find out more about the work they do.
Watch the story of the owlets unfold in the video below:
Source : https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=571060321719248&set=pcb.571060438385903
