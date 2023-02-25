Living legend Johaar Mosaval 'narrates his own story' in celebratory dance show





- A dance production celebrating the life and work of South African icon Johaar Mosaval runs at Artscape from 2-4 March.

- Mosaval - now 95 - left South Africa during apartheid to carve out an illustrious career with London’s Royal Ballet and was the first person of colour to dance at the then-Nico Malan Theatre.

A dance production honouring the life and work of living legend Johaar Mosaval will be staged at Artscape for a short run in March (get your tickets early!)

The classical dancer was born in District Six 95 years ago in 1928 and the show is called "Dreaming Dance in District Six: The Johaar Mosaval Story".

Mosaval left South Africa during the apartheid era to pursue his ballet dream in the UK.

He was Senior Principal dancer with London’s Royal Ballet for about 25 years, from the 1950s to the 1970s.

Mosaval is also known for becoming the first dancer of colour to perform at what was then the Nico Malan Theatre.

Image for Artscape production of "Dreaming Dance in District Six-The Johaar Mosaval Story" @ArtscapeTheatre

The guest artists paying tribute in "Dreaming Dance in District Six" include members of Joburg Ballet, Jazzart, and the Figure of 8 Dance Collective, as well as young dancers from Cape Town.

Audiences will also enjoy a multimedia experience that will share key moments from Mosaval’s journey.

In conversation with Zain Johnson, co-director Basil Appollis says working on the show was "an absolute honour".

What a wonderful experience it was to meet this very sprightly, lively 95-year-old whose dance moves are still part of his DNA. At the drop of a hat you can see Johaar still lifting his arms and doing movements that he did something like sixty years ago. Basil Appollis, Co-director - Dreaming Dance in District Six: The Johaar Mosaval Story

It's such a story of tenacity, of perseverance, of passion really, to overcome a lot of obstacles as a young boy... especially when it came to race and religion... to overcome that and to become a senior principal dancer with the Royal Ballet for 25 years is truly remarkable. Basil Appollis, Co-director - Dreaming Dance in District Six: The Johaar Mosaval Story

Appollis describes how difficult it was to tell the story of 95 years in a 75-minute dance programme which looks at the highlights and also obstacles in Mosaval's life.

Johaar in this particular production is narrating his own life from the rich archive of interviews over the years. We've chosen key moments because the central focus is actually the dance... He danced until he was 48 years old! Basil Appollis, Co-director - Dreaming Dance in District Six: The Johaar Mosaval Story

Johaar of course broke the race bar in the 70s, quite controversially. However, he is very proud of that particular moment because the kind of rules that were imposed... black people could only come on a Tuesday and a Thursday night or something ridiculous like that... Basil Appollis, Co-director - Dreaming Dance in District Six: The Johaar Mosaval Story

Appollis describes the show as a reimagining of Johaar's dance life, combining classical with neo-classical and even jazz.

We even have two fantastic hip-hop dancers... We are very happy to have a group of young people paying tribute to Johaar. Basil Appollis, Co-director - Dreaming Dance in District Six: The Johaar Mosaval Story

The last four weeks of rehearsal period was really to get all of these dancers to dance as one company, and that has been an amazing journey to be part of. Basil Appollis, Co-director - Dreaming Dance in District Six: The Johaar Mosaval Story

Dreaming Dance runs at the Artscape Opera House from 2 - 4 March.

Tickets are available on Computicket. You can also call Dial-a-Seat at 021 421 7695.

