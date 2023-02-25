'An amazing city to race in': Porsche's da Costa wins 1st Cape Town E-Prix
Portugal's Antonio Felix da Costa and the Tag Heuer Porsche Formula E Team won the first-ever E-Prix in Cape Town on Sunday.
Da Costa pulled off what's being called "outrageous overtakes" to claim the title, one on teammate Jean-Eric Vergne.
"I can't believe it" he commented after his win, calling Cape Town "an amazing city to race in".
A reminder that @afelixdacosta pulled this move off TWICE in the same race 😳#CapeTownEPrix https://t.co/NQiwVkSVqj' ABB FIA Formula E World Championship (@FIAFormulaE) February 25, 2023
There was huge disappointment for SA hope Kelvin van der Linde - he had to pull out because of safety concerns with his ABT Cupra.
"I'm devastated, I had such positive vibes from all the fans earlier" he said.
WATCH: South Africa’s @KelvinvdLinde is utterly devastated that he is out of the #CapeTownEprix. His team @abtmotorsport had rear suspension issues in qualifying pic.twitter.com/1tT4XgpwrL' Alicia Pillay-Wagiet (@AliciaPillay56) February 25, 2023
Check out some more of the action in the videos below:
DRAMA ON THE OPENING LAP!!! 🤯' ABB FIA Formula E World Championship (@FIAFormulaE) February 25, 2023
Our Championship leader @PWehrlein crashes into the back of @Sebastien_Buemi at Turn 7 and the yellow flag is out!#CapeTownEPrix
🗣 "Ah man, I touched the wall!" 😔' ABB FIA Formula E World Championship (@FIAFormulaE) February 25, 2023
🗣 "You made it through" 👀
🗣 "What!?" 😲
Love this reaction from @SachaFenestraz in the Duels 🤣#CapeTownEPrix pic.twitter.com/M2OdGNLEMz
A first Pole for @SachaFenestraz!' ABB FIA Formula E World Championship (@FIAFormulaE) February 25, 2023
The @NISMO man completes the FASTEST lap in Formula E HISTORY! 🚀#CapeTownEPrix pic.twitter.com/2W9n83xZP8
