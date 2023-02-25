'An amazing city to race in': Porsche's da Costa wins 1st Cape Town E-Prix





Portugal's Antonio Felix da Costa and the Tag Heuer Porsche Formula E Team won the first-ever E-Prix in Cape Town on Sunday.

Da Costa pulled off what's being called "outrageous overtakes" to claim the title, one on teammate Jean-Eric Vergne.

"I can't believe it" he commented after his win, calling Cape Town "an amazing city to race in".

A reminder that @afelixdacosta pulled this move off TWICE in the same race 😳#CapeTownEPrix https://t.co/NQiwVkSVqj ' ABB FIA Formula E World Championship (@FIAFormulaE) February 25, 2023

There was huge disappointment for SA hope Kelvin van der Linde - he had to pull out because of safety concerns with his ABT Cupra.

"I'm devastated, I had such positive vibes from all the fans earlier" he said.

WATCH: South Africa’s @KelvinvdLinde is utterly devastated that he is out of the #CapeTownEprix. His team @abtmotorsport had rear suspension issues in qualifying pic.twitter.com/1tT4XgpwrL ' Alicia Pillay-Wagiet (@AliciaPillay56) February 25, 2023

Check out some more of the action in the videos below:

DRAMA ON THE OPENING LAP!!! 🤯



Our Championship leader @PWehrlein crashes into the back of @Sebastien_Buemi at Turn 7 and the yellow flag is out!#CapeTownEPrix ' ABB FIA Formula E World Championship (@FIAFormulaE) February 25, 2023

🗣 "Ah man, I touched the wall!" 😔

🗣 "You made it through" 👀

🗣 "What!?" 😲



Love this reaction from @SachaFenestraz in the Duels 🤣#CapeTownEPrix pic.twitter.com/M2OdGNLEMz ' ABB FIA Formula E World Championship (@FIAFormulaE) February 25, 2023

A first Pole for @SachaFenestraz!



The @NISMO man completes the FASTEST lap in Formula E HISTORY! 🚀#CapeTownEPrix pic.twitter.com/2W9n83xZP8 ' ABB FIA Formula E World Championship (@FIAFormulaE) February 25, 2023