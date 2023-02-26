



JOHANNESBURG - Eskom on Sunday morning further downgraded load shedding to stage four from 9am, having previously downgraded it to stage five at 5am.

The country had been on stage six power outages for seven days straight. Some areas have seen more than eight hours a day without electricity.

The embattled utility is still struggling to adequately supply homes, businesses and other critical institutions with electricity throughout the country.

Eskom said it would give a detailed update for an outlook on the grid.

Last week, Eskom announced a new acting chief executive officer, Calib Cassim.

This article first appeared on EWN : Eskom downgrades load shedding to stage 4