Solar tax incentives: 'We should have zero-rated the VAT on installations’





Refiloe Mpakanyane spoke to certified financial planner, Paul Roelofse, about the limitations of the solar tax incentive.

Last week during his budget speech, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana, announced tax incentives to encourage renewable energy investment.

From 1 March, individuals who plan to install rooftop solar panels, can claim a rebate of 25% of the cost of the panels, up to a maximum of R15,000.

But you will only get your refund next year when you submit your tax return.

We don't get a deduction against total installation. You only get a deduction against the solar panels. That leaves a lot of other costs behind, like batteries, inverters and labour costs. We should have zero-rated the VAT on solar installations. Paul Roelofse, certified financial planner

I'm going to have to wait a good 18 months before I get my money back. I'm putting down my money to help Eskom's pressure points and I'm only going to get a refund down the road. Someone is getting a soft loan out of this. Paul Roelofse, certified financial planner

There's a whole spectrum of people who are left out of this equation. It's really targeting certain people who have capital right now to relieve them from Eskom for a bit. It's not an incentive at all. I think it misses the mark of how urgently people want to get through this load shedding. Paul Roelofse, certified financial planner

