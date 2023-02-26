Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Solar tax incentives: 'We should have zero-rated the VAT on installations’ South Africans are being urged to understand the limitations of the incentive before jumping into the solar installation queue. 26 February 2023 9:47 AM
'An amazing city to race in': Porsche's da Costa wins 1st Cape Town E-Prix It was a thrilling day at Cape Town's inaugural E-Prix, but disappointing for SA's Kelvin van der Linde who had to pull out of the... 25 February 2023 5:49 PM
Living legend Johaar Mosaval 'narrates his own story' in celebratory dance show Zain Johnson talks to co-director Basil Appollus about 'Dreaming Dance in District Six' which runs at Artscape from 2-4 March. 25 February 2023 4:33 PM
View all Local
Jonathan Jansen: Universities in decline due to lack of ethical leadership Professor Jonathan Jansen joins Bongani Bingwa to share his thoughts on the state of higher education institutions in SA. 24 February 2023 5:25 PM
Will IPPs be the end of our energy crisis? Not according to Mantashe Minister of Energy Gwede Mantashe was in Parliament speaking about IPPs and said these are not the answer to ending loadshedding. 24 February 2023 2:43 PM
Germany is encouraging the migration of skilled workers from Africa Skilled workers in Africa may be able to find work overseas as Germany is aiming to promote the migration of workers. 24 February 2023 12:45 PM
View all Politics
Eskom downgrades load shedding to stage 4 We've moved from stage six power cuts to stage five overnight. 26 February 2023 6:05 AM
Petrol price pain coming in March, warns AA The AA said that current unaudited fuel data from the Central Energy Fund showed that significant increases were likely in March. 24 February 2023 10:49 AM
SA's efforts to avoid grey listing may not be enough, says Godongwana The Financial Action Task Force is set to announce whether the country will be grey listed on Friday, but Finance Minister Enoch G... 24 February 2023 8:22 AM
View all Business
‘Rise: The Siya Kolisi Story’ premiers on Sunday The documentary will give South Africans an exclusive look into the life of the Springbok captain. 26 February 2023 6:48 AM
[PICS] Wild barn owls adopt orphaned owlets at rescue centre - a first! The Owl Rescue Centre has documented a wild barn owl pair bringing rescued owlets mice to eat in their new home. 25 February 2023 2:44 PM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the 'unbelievable' new Ford Ranger Raptor Motoring journo Melinda Ferguson put the new Ford Ranger Raptor through its paces in the dunes of the Namib desert. 25 February 2023 1:23 PM
View all Lifestyle
'Playing for Chiefs or Pirates is a lifestyle': Brian Baloyi & Teboho Moloi Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates will meet in the 172nd edition of the Soweto Derby on Saturday. 24 February 2023 6:57 PM
Proteas Women make cricket history at T20 World Cup South Africa has booked a spot in the finals against Australia for this Sunday in the T20 World Cup final. 24 February 2023 4:50 PM
[PICS] DHL Stormers welcome Formula E drivers with friendly game of rugby On the 25th of February 2023, the Mother City will host the first-ever Cape Town E-Prix in Green Point. 24 February 2023 1:12 PM
View all Sport
The Movies with Gayle Edmunds: 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' Movie critic, Gayle Edmunds, shares her top picks of things to watch on the big and small screen. 26 February 2023 11:15 AM
Ndlovu Youth Choir perform for Sir Elton John and they're over the moon! South Africa's beloved Ndlovu Youth Choir performed for Sir Elton John at a special event for his AIDS Foundation. 25 February 2023 9:14 AM
Beachgoers enraged at couple for bringing cocktail, 'sex on the beach' to life A couple got caught for indulging in public sex on a beach in Australia, but the man who filmed them gets in trouble with the law. 24 February 2023 1:23 PM
View all Entertainment
93 million people gear up to vote in Nigeria's election on Saturday Africa's largest democracy's show of hands will see almost 100 million people cast their votes at 176 600 voting stations. 24 February 2023 12:02 PM
Enraged gunmen kills 7 people, including 12-year-old, after losing bar pool game A 12-year-old girl, Larissa Frasao de Almeida, is among the six victims that died in the hail of bullets. 24 February 2023 10:14 AM
A year ago today, Russia began its 'special military operation' in Ukraine Today also marks the scheduled military naval exercises between South Africa, Russia, and China. 24 February 2023 8:58 AM
View all World
Cyclone Freddy to smash into Madagascar before moving to Mozambique, Zimbabwe Freddy will affect millions of people, some of who are yet to recover from the devastation left in January by Cyclone Cheneso. 21 February 2023 10:23 AM
Botswana has lost a third of its rhinos to poaching since 2018 Botswana’s rhino population is dwindling with 138 rhinos being poached in the last five years. 21 February 2023 10:02 AM
Body of Ghana footballer Atsu discovered in aftermath of Türkiye quake Ghana international Christian Atsu played for a number of English Premier League sides before joining Turkish team Hatayspor in Se... 18 February 2023 2:02 PM
View all Africa
Does MAQ 'shine on' by encouraging consumers to do something a bit underhand? MAQ washing powder's 'Hacks with MAQ' comes under fire on The Money Show's advertising slot. 23 February 2023 7:15 PM
Who's to blame when you find your flight’s cancelled due to 'non-payment'? Wendy Knowler relates the experience of one frustrated customer who had to make expensive last-minute bookings with another airlin... 23 February 2023 5:14 PM
MANDY WIENER: SA's problems might be complex, but the solutions don't have to be Mandy Wiener writes that South Africa's problems can be resolved in easier ways than government officials would like us to believe... 23 February 2023 3:56 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Business

Solar tax incentives: 'We should have zero-rated the VAT on installations’

26 February 2023 9:47 AM
by Celeste Martin
Tags:
Eskom
Load shedding
solar panels

South Africans are being urged to understand the limitations of the incentive before jumping into the solar installation queue.

Refiloe Mpakanyane spoke to certified financial planner, Paul Roelofse, about the limitations of the solar tax incentive.

Image: MinkS onPixabay
Image: MinkS onPixabay

Last week during his budget speech, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana, announced tax incentives to encourage renewable energy investment.

From 1 March, individuals who plan to install rooftop solar panels, can claim a rebate of 25% of the cost of the panels, up to a maximum of R15,000.

But you will only get your refund next year when you submit your tax return.

We don't get a deduction against total installation. You only get a deduction against the solar panels. That leaves a lot of other costs behind, like batteries, inverters and labour costs. We should have zero-rated the VAT on solar installations.

Paul Roelofse, certified financial planner

I'm going to have to wait a good 18 months before I get my money back. I'm putting down my money to help Eskom's pressure points and I'm only going to get a refund down the road. Someone is getting a soft loan out of this.

Paul Roelofse, certified financial planner

There's a whole spectrum of people who are left out of this equation. It's really targeting certain people who have capital right now to relieve them from Eskom for a bit. It's not an incentive at all. I think it misses the mark of how urgently people want to get through this load shedding.

Paul Roelofse, certified financial planner

Scroll up to listen to the full interview with Paul Roelofse.


This article first appeared on 702 : Solar tax incentives: 'We should have zero-rated the VAT on installations’




26 February 2023 9:47 AM
by Celeste Martin
Tags:
Eskom
Load shedding
solar panels

More from Local

'An amazing city to race in': Porsche's da Costa wins 1st Cape Town E-Prix

25 February 2023 5:49 PM

It was a thrilling day at Cape Town's inaugural E-Prix, but disappointing for SA's Kelvin van der Linde who had to pull out of the race.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Part of image for Artscape production of "Dreaming Dance in District Six-The Johaar Mosaval Story" @ArtscapeTheatre

Living legend Johaar Mosaval 'narrates his own story' in celebratory dance show

25 February 2023 4:33 PM

Zain Johnson talks to co-director Basil Appollus about 'Dreaming Dance in District Six' which runs at Artscape from 2-4 March.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Two wild barn owls have adopted seven owlets at the Owl Rescue Centre @OwlRescue

[PICS] Wild barn owls adopt orphaned owlets at rescue centre - a first!

25 February 2023 2:44 PM

The Owl Rescue Centre has documented a wild barn owl pair bringing rescued owlets mice to eat in their new home.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: SANParks - Table Mountain National Park/Facebook

WCape dam levels at 56.8%: Water sector set to decide on restrictions

25 February 2023 11:33 AM

Zain Johnson interviews Provincial Head of Water and Sanitation, Ntombizanele Bila-Mupariwa, ahead of Water Month.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Ndlovu Youth Choir performed at an event for Sir Elton John’s AIDS Foundation. Image: Ndlovu Youth Choir on Facebook

Ndlovu Youth Choir perform for Sir Elton John and they're over the moon!

25 February 2023 9:14 AM

South Africa's beloved Ndlovu Youth Choir performed for Sir Elton John at a special event for his AIDS Foundation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: rawpixel/123rf.com

Measles outbreak declared in Cape Metro, vaccination campaign underway

25 February 2023 8:18 AM

The City of Cape Town is urging is encouraging parents to ensure their children are vaccinated against measles.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: DHL Stormers welcome Formula E drivers with a friendly game of rugby

[PICS] DHL Stormers welcome Formula E drivers with friendly game of rugby

24 February 2023 1:12 PM

On the 25th of February 2023, the Mother City will host the first-ever Cape Town E-Prix in Green Point.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Volunteer who reads and sings to the pets at the Benoni SPCA has our hearts

24 February 2023 12:36 PM

Meet Luvania Govender, a young volunteer who brings a little joy to the dogs and cats at the Benoni SPCA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: Jill Biden pays visit to Namibia and Kenya

First lady Jill Biden pays goodwill visit to Namibia and Kenya

24 February 2023 12:33 PM

This will be her sixth visit to Africa, but her first time as the First lady of the United States.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © nito500 /123rf.com

[LISTEN] Violence against LGBTQIA+ people condoned by religious homophobia - IAM

24 February 2023 12:23 PM

LGBTQIA+ identifying persons of faith have been marginalised or pushed out of faith spaces – Inclusive and Affirming Ministries.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Business

Civil society organisation Stand Up SA gathered demonstrators to march to Eskom's headquarters on 2 February 2023. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu / Eyewitness News

Eskom downgrades load shedding to stage 4

26 February 2023 6:05 AM

We've moved from stage six power cuts to stage five overnight.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © zhudifeng/123rf.com

Petrol price pain coming in March, warns AA

24 February 2023 10:49 AM

The AA said that current unaudited fuel data from the Central Energy Fund showed that significant increases were likely in March.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana. Picture: GCIS

SA's efforts to avoid grey listing may not be enough, says Godongwana

24 February 2023 8:22 AM

The Financial Action Task Force is set to announce whether the country will be grey listed on Friday, but Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana says there are plans in place to mitigate potential consequences.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © sudiptabhowmick/123rf.com

We are bracing for stage 8 loadshedding - Geordin Hill-Lewis, Cape Town Mayor

24 February 2023 7:17 AM

The country is, effectively, at stage seven already, says Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© morris71/123rf.com

How to go solar when you live in a sectional title property (i.e. complex, flat)

24 February 2023 6:12 AM

You can now get a tax refund when you install solar panels at your business or home.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A YouTube screengrab shows Eskom chief financial officer Calib Cassim.

Calib Cassim appointed as interim Eskom CEO

24 February 2023 5:25 AM

Cassim served as the power utility's chief financial officer in 2018, and has been appointed interim group CEO with immediate effect.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter. Picture: @Eskom_SA/Twitter

Fears that De Ruyter exit could lead to more govt meddling, power cuts

24 February 2023 4:57 AM

As speculation builds on who will take over the reigns at the crumbling parastatal, analyst Dale McKinley said that De Ruyter’s sudden departure would leave many not wanting to touch that seat.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © rido/ 123rf.com

Why no diesel rebate for food retailers? Top CEOs take on government

23 February 2023 7:36 PM

Rival brands Pick n Pay, Spar and Shoprite Checkers have taken collaborative action to get the diesel fuel levy refund extended to food retailers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from a "Hacks with MAQ" video posted on YouTube

Does MAQ 'shine on' by encouraging consumers to do something a bit underhand?

23 February 2023 7:15 PM

MAQ washing powder's 'Hacks with MAQ' comes under fire on The Money Show's advertising slot.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter. Picture: @Eskom_SA/Twitter

'I think de Ruyter is at risk, his family probably too. He needs to take care'

23 February 2023 6:59 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to former SAA treasurer and whistleblower Cynthia Stimple, as André de Ruyter's tell-all TV interview continues to make waves in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'An amazing city to race in': Porsche's da Costa wins 1st Cape Town E-Prix

Sport Local

WINNER! Melissa Weber crowned The Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk 2023

Top Picks: What to do in Cape Town this weekend

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

One person hospitalised after hotel fire in Durban

26 February 2023 5:56 PM

SAPS Special Task Force places in top 10 of global SWAT challenge

26 February 2023 5:12 PM

Formula E injects R2bn into Mother City economy - CT mayor

26 February 2023 4:51 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA