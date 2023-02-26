The Movies with Gayle Edmunds: 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'





Abongile Nzelenzele chats to movie critic Gayle Edmunds about the hype around 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'.

Michelle Yeoh in 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'. Picture: IMDb

'Everything Everywhere All at Once' is about a middle-aged Chinese immigrant who is swept up into an insane adventure in which she alone can save existence by exploring other universes and connecting with the lives she could have led.

It's so incredibly original, funny in parts and just crazy. It really is just out of your mind - you couldn't make it up. Gayle Edmunds, movie critic

Watch the trailer:

The movie is leading the Oscars nominations pack, getting 11 nods in categories like:

Best Motion Picture of the Year

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role - Michelle Yeoh

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role -Jamie Lee Curtis and Stephanie Hsu

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role - Ke Huy Quan

Best Original Screenplay

Best Achievement in Costume Design - Shirley Kurata

Scroll up for the full interview with Gayle Edmunds.