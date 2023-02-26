Streaming issues? Report here
Entertainment

The Movies with Gayle Edmunds: 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'

26 February 2023 11:15 AM
by Celeste Martin
Tags:
'Everything Everywhere All At Once'

Movie critic, Gayle Edmunds, shares her top picks of things to watch on the big and small screen.

Abongile Nzelenzele chats to movie critic Gayle Edmunds about the hype around 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'.

Michelle Yeoh in 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'. Picture: IMDb
Michelle Yeoh in 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'. Picture: IMDb

'Everything Everywhere All at Once' is about a middle-aged Chinese immigrant who is swept up into an insane adventure in which she alone can save existence by exploring other universes and connecting with the lives she could have led.

It's so incredibly original, funny in parts and just crazy. It really is just out of your mind - you couldn't make it up.

Gayle Edmunds, movie critic

Watch the trailer:

The movie is leading the Oscars nominations pack, getting 11 nods in categories like:

  • Best Motion Picture of the Year
  • Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role - Michelle Yeoh
  • Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role -Jamie Lee Curtis and Stephanie Hsu
  • Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role - Ke Huy Quan
  • Best Original Screenplay
  • Best Achievement in Costume Design - Shirley Kurata

Scroll up for the full interview with Gayle Edmunds.




26 February 2023 11:15 AM
by Celeste Martin
Tags:
'Everything Everywhere All At Once'

