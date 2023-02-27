Slight relief for South Africans as Eskom de-escalates power cuts
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has announced a mixed bag of load shedding for this week, with the country continuing with stage four until 4pm on Monday afternoon.
Load shedding was at level six for a number of days before returning to lower stages at the weekend.
The utility has battled to keep the lights on, with generators at a number of power stations continuing to trip.
Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha has detailed what to expect this evening and thereafter.
"Stage 5 load shedding will be implemented between 4pm on Monday and 5pm on Tuesday morning. Load shedding wil lthen be reduced to stage 3 during the day and that is between 5am in the morning until 4pm, both on Tuesday and Wednesday."
He said that there would be slightly increased load shedding overnight for Tuesday and Wednesday.
This article first appeared on EWN : Slight relief for South Africans as Eskom de-escalates power cuts
Source : Pexels
