[MEASLES UPDATE] Kids between 6 months and 15 years to receive extra vaccine
Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Saadiq Kariem, Western Cape Health Department Chief of Operations.
Last week, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) declared a measles outbreak in the Cape Metro district.
RELATED: Measles outbreak declared in Cape Metro, vaccination campaign underway
Since the launch of the vaccination campaign, the Western Cape Health Department has conducted over 200 000 vaccinations, says Kariem.
All children between the ages of six months and 15 years old are eligible to receive an additional measles vaccine.
With our colleagues and with the permission of the Western Cape Education Department, we've been vaccinating the children in schools and crèches.Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief of Operations – Western Cape Health Department
While there has been a provincial rollout of the vaccines, the declared outbreak only pertains to the Cape metropole.
No outbreak has been declared in the rural Western Cape.
While measles outbreaks do happen from time to time, Kariem says they are vaccine-preventable.
Measles, though common, can have severe complications, says Kariem.
RELATED: Western Cape parents urged to ensure children are vaccinated against measles
We're confident that with the vaccination campaign... we'll be able to control it, as we've done so before.Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief of Operations – Western Cape Health Department
For the most part, parents have been responsible and compliant with the vaccination requests, however, Kariem says that there are still some parents who do not believe in vaccinations of any kind.
There are pockets of people who do not believe in vaccinations, and who believe that children should have natural immunity.Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief of Operations – Western Cape Health Department
