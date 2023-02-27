Ex-Eskom CEO De Ruyter under pressure to give details of corruption claims
JOHANNESBURG - Pressure is mounting on former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter to reveal more details and give names after a series of explosive allegations over the past week.
The African National Congress (ANC) has given him seven days to open cases following his claims about the party and members benefitting from Eskom or it will take its own legal action against him.
At the weekend, details emerged of a replying affidavit by De Ruyter to a court case being brought by ActionSA, the United Democratic Movement (UDM) and 17 others.
They are seeking to, among others, declare the ANC-led government's response to load shedding as unconstitutional.
In response, ANC national spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri, said that De Ruyter had a contractual obligation as Eskom CEO to report any illegal activity to law enforcement authorities and he must come forward.
She said that if he did not, he should face legal action himself for violating the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act for not taking action.
There has been much debate and reaction after De Ruyter's interview with eNCA's Annika Larsen, where he made a number of explosive allegations.
Now he has taken this a step further in response to pending legal action to hold the ANC to account when it comes to power cuts.
ActionSA's head of strategic litigation, Gillian Benson, said that De Ruyter has stated that the ANC received millions through the relationship between its investment arm, Chancellor House and Eskom.
Added to this, Advocate Benson said that De Ruyter's answering affidavit also singled out two former CEOs.
De Ruyter also said that the government adopted a "keep the lights on policy", which meant that Eskom was effectively prohibited from performing required maintenance.
The case is set to be heard on 20 March in the high court, with an application to have some services such as health and safety exempt from load shedding.
This article first appeared on EWN : Ex-Eskom CEO De Ruyter under pressure to give details of corruption claims
Source : @Eskom_SA/Twitter
