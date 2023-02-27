Elizabeth Taylor would've been 91 years old today

Streaming issues? Report here
'SA's measles outbreak is of great concern' - Infectious disease specialist South Africa is facing its worst measles outbreak in a decade as people are being infected across the country.
Tubby's Kitchen: Helping epilepsy sufferers take their lives back with CBD 'The language of cannabis needs to change. We absolutely need to do that,' says Lawrence, Co-founder of Tubby's Kitchen.
Here's how to kickstart your career working on the MSC ship Just graduated or looking for a career change? Start your career with the Mediterranean Shipping Company's learnership programme....
[LISTEN] Mmusi Maimane lays criminal complaint regarding De Ruyter allegations Mandy Wiener speaks to Mmusi Maimane.
[LISTEN] Business frustrated at government's failure to solve challenges Mandy Wiener speaks to Cas Coovadia of Business Unity SA.
The Midday Report Express: De Ruyter has 7 days to lay criminal charges says ANC All the news you need to know.
Minimum wage hike: 'Employability will suffer. We must protect existing jobs' The minimum wage increase is effective as of 1 March 2023.
'SA must produce electric cars or risk losing an entire industry and its jobs' Cape Town hosted South Africa's first-ever e-Prix this weekend, bringing attention to the future of e-motoring in the country.
ANC is a criminal syndicate that's responsible for loadshedding – ActionSA If government and Eskom are one of the same, how does the government not know what's going on in Eskom, asks ActionSA.
What does the law say about sick leave and what happens when you abuse it? Sick leave exists to help employees not lose income when they are too sick to work, but you can lose your job if it is abused.
Lending money to family or friends? By law, you CANNOT charge them any interest Unless you're a registered credit provider, you cannot charge interest on the borrowed amount, says Riccardo Petersen.
[LISTEN] Fridge set or oven baked milk tart? We're spilling milk tart secrets It's National Milk Tart Day and we are celebrating by letting experts explain what makes for the tastiest milk tart.
'An amazing city to race in': Porsche's da Costa wins 1st Cape Town E-Prix It was a thrilling day at Cape Town's inaugural E-Prix, but disappointing for SA's Kelvin van der Linde who had to pull out of the...
'Playing for Chiefs or Pirates is a lifestyle': Brian Baloyi & Teboho Moloi Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates will meet in the 172nd edition of the Soweto Derby on Saturday.
Proteas Women make cricket history at T20 World Cup South Africa has booked a spot in the finals against Australia for this Sunday in the T20 World Cup final.
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle plan to address book backlash with an extra chapter Prince Harry plans to add an extra chapter to his recently launched book, 'Spare', to address the 'backlash' against Markle.
The Movies with Gayle Edmunds: 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' Movie critic, Gayle Edmunds, shares her top picks of things to watch on the big and small screen.
'Rise: The Siya Kolisi Story' premiers on Sunday The documentary will give South Africans an exclusive look into the life of the Springbok captain.
[WATCH] 2000 gangsters arrive at El Salvador's MASSIVE new prison (pop: 40 000) El Salvador has set up a new mega-prison for gangsters as part of President Nayib Bukele's crackdown on crime.
Germany is encouraging the migration of skilled workers from Africa Skilled workers in Africa may be able to find work overseas as Germany is aiming to promote the migration of workers.
93 million people gear up to vote in Nigeria's election on Saturday Africa's largest democracy's show of hands will see almost 100 million people cast their votes at 176 600 voting stations.
Cyclone Freddy to smash into Madagascar before moving to Mozambique, Zimbabwe Freddy will affect millions of people, some of who are yet to recover from the devastation left in January by Cyclone Cheneso.
Botswana has lost a third of its rhinos to poaching since 2018 Botswana's rhino population is dwindling with 138 rhinos being poached in the last five years.
Body of Ghana footballer Atsu discovered in aftermath of Türkiye quake Ghana international Christian Atsu played for a number of English Premier League sides before joining Turkish team Hatayspor in Se...
Does MAQ 'shine on' by encouraging consumers to do something a bit underhand? MAQ washing powder's 'Hacks with MAQ' comes under fire on The Money Show's advertising slot.
Who's to blame when you find your flight's cancelled due to 'non-payment'? Wendy Knowler relates the experience of one frustrated customer who had to make expensive last-minute bookings with another airlin...
MANDY WIENER: SA's problems might be complex, but the solutions don't have to be Mandy Wiener writes that South Africa's problems can be resolved in easier ways than government officials would like us to believe...
Celebrities

Elizabeth Taylor would've been 91 years old today

27 February 2023 6:29 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Elizabeth Taylor
celebrities

The British-American actress, philanthropist, and icon would’ve been 91 y/o today! Here’s a look back at her legacy.

Happy birthday to a legend, Dame Elizabeth Rosemond Taylor (DBE).

This legend would've been 91 years old today.

Image: Wikimedia Commons
Image: Wikimedia Commons

The British-American actress began her career as a child actress in the early 1940s and became an on-and-off screen icon before dying of congestive heart failure at 79 years old in March 2011.

Here's a look at some of her most iconic moments.

1) Her six-decade long career

In her lifetime, the talented star played in movies like Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? (1966), Rain Country (1957), Cleopatra (1963), and hits on Broadway shows - Taylor did it all.

From Golden Globes to Tony Awards and Lifetime Achievement Awards - her contribution to her craft was iconic.

Take a look at an on-screen Taylor moment below.

2) She was a philanthropy queen

For nearly two decades, starting in the early 1980s, Taylor was a leader in AIDS activism.

She also started 'The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation (ETAF)' and used her celebrity status to take the previously tabooed issue of HIV/AIDS to the mainstream media.

Her foundation is still up and running today - take a look here.

3) She's dubbed a 'female legend'

The American Film Institute named Taylor seventh on its 'Female Legends' list.

Cleopatra Elizabeth Taylor GIFfrom Cleopatra GIFs

4) She's a certified 'dame'

Taylor received the 'French Legion of Honour' in 1987 which is the highest French order of military and civil merit.

She was also granted a ‘Dame Commander of the Order' of the British Empire (DBE) in 2000.

Image Source: Wikimedia Commons
Image Source: Wikimedia Commons

5) She had a fiery love life

She was married eight times to seven men (one of whom, she married twice) so it's safe to say that she was a believer in love - you go, girl!

Beautiful Liz Taylor GIFfrom Beautiful GIFs

And this is just a pinch of what's earned Taylor legendary status.

Happy birthday, dame!

The Flintstones Flintstones GIFfrom The Flintstones GIFs

This article first appeared on KFM : Elizabeth Taylor would've been 91 years old today




