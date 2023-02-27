Elizabeth Taylor would've been 91 years old today
Happy birthday to a legend, Dame Elizabeth Rosemond Taylor (DBE).
This legend would've been 91 years old today.
The British-American actress began her career as a child actress in the early 1940s and became an on-and-off screen icon before dying of congestive heart failure at 79 years old in March 2011.
Here's a look at some of her most iconic moments.
1) Her six-decade long career
In her lifetime, the talented star played in movies like Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? (1966), Rain Country (1957), Cleopatra (1963), and hits on Broadway shows - Taylor did it all.
From Golden Globes to Tony Awards and Lifetime Achievement Awards - her contribution to her craft was iconic.
Take a look at an on-screen Taylor moment below.
2) She was a philanthropy queen
For nearly two decades, starting in the early 1980s, Taylor was a leader in AIDS activism.
She also started 'The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation (ETAF)' and used her celebrity status to take the previously tabooed issue of HIV/AIDS to the mainstream media.
Her foundation is still up and running today - take a look here.
3) She's dubbed a 'female legend'
The American Film Institute named Taylor seventh on its 'Female Legends' list.
4) She's a certified 'dame'
Taylor received the 'French Legion of Honour' in 1987 which is the highest French order of military and civil merit.
She was also granted a ‘Dame Commander of the Order' of the British Empire (DBE) in 2000.
5) She had a fiery love life
She was married eight times to seven men (one of whom, she married twice) so it's safe to say that she was a believer in love - you go, girl!
And this is just a pinch of what's earned Taylor legendary status.
Happy birthday, dame!
