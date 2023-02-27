Govt not constitutionally obligated to provide SA with power - Ramaphosa
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has released an opposing affidavit in the case being brought by the United Democratic Movement (UDM) and 18 others, clarifying government's position on the provision of electricity under the Constitution.
The group wants the high court to declare the African National Congress (ANC)-led government's response to load shedding as unconstitutional and breaching a number of fundamental human rights.
The case is set to be heard on 20 March in the high court.
The president said in the affidavit that the three spheres of government were not required by the Constitution to perform powers that were not vested in them.
It said none of the government responders had the responsibility to supply electricity to the people of South Africa, and they were therefore not in conflict with the Constitution.
Meanwhile, business also weighed in on the latest developments.
Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA) said there were many important questions after former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter's eNCA interview.
In the interview, De Ruyter implied that a Cabinet minister was aware of corrupt activities at Eskom at a very high level. BLSA said that more details were needed.
This article first appeared on EWN : Govt not constitutionally obligated to provide SA with power - Ramaphosa
