[LISTEN] Fridge set or oven baked milk tart? We're spilling milk tart secrets
If you didn't know, 27 February pays homage to one of Mzansi's dessert staples: MELKTERT!
Yes, it's 'Milk Tart Day' today and Lester Kiewit chatted to a brother and sister duo of food stylists, food authors, and restaurant reviewers, Callie Maritz and Mari-Louis Guy.
The pair wrote a book dedicated to this lekker local sweet treat called, 'The South African Milk Tart Selection.'
From fried pillowy, crispy, cinnamony milk tart balls to crustless banting milk tart, milk tart cheesecake, shots, and ice cream - the restaurateurs reveal their milk tart secrets.
Hear the verdict below.
After rating some popular milk tart flavoured products like spongy Tinkies, caramelised milk tart popcorn, and explosive milk tart balls - we picked up a few things about what makes a milk tart lekker:
1) Ratio is important - the custard and pastry should be balanced.
2) Milk tart is super versatile and can be baked, refrigerated, fried, topped on cake, part of a cheesecake - alles.
3) Refrigerated or baked? A puff-pastry base or a crumbed biscuit based? The answer... is based on your preference.
From twee-gevrietjies to koesisters and koeksisters - as a country, we're creative with our desserts and when it comes to milk tart, the experts said it best...
Like music, it’s a memory that we long for.Callie Maritz, co-author - The South African Milk Tart Selection
For more milk tart details, scroll up or get the book to explore some expert recipes.
If you needed a reason to enjoy a milk tart, today's certainly the day!
