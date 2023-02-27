Winde: More to Formula E event than just a race
CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said that the Formula E event was about more than just the race.
He said that it was also about the future economy by enticing young people to think green through the use of electronics and batteries.
On Saturday, the world witnessed the successful showcase of the Formula E competition held in Green Point, Cape Town.
The most picturesque track EVER!? 😍' ABB FIA Formula E World Championship (@FIAFormulaE) February 24, 2023
Jump into the cockpit with @JakeHughesRace and take a lap around the Cape Town Street Circuit 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/3XgfjyLAiw
DRAMA ON THE OPENING LAP!!! 🤯' ABB FIA Formula E World Championship (@FIAFormulaE) February 25, 2023
Our Championship leader @PWehrlein crashes into the back of @Sebastien_Buemi at Turn 7 and the yellow flag is out!#CapeTownEPrix
A reminder that @afelixdacosta pulled this move off TWICE in the same race 😳#CapeTownEPrix https://t.co/NQiwVkSVqj' ABB FIA Formula E World Championship (@FIAFormulaE) February 25, 2023
Electric car drivers from around the world could be seen taking to the track, some of whom dubbed the race as the fastest they’ve experienced.
As South Africans were left in the dark for four hours at a time thanks to the country's electricity crisis, innovation in the form of electric cars were used to not only keep fans entertained on Saturday, but also to showcase how to use battery power to generate electricity.
Winde said that the Formula E event attracted the world’s top battery heads and technology experts.
"For us, it was about making sure we could wield wind power through the grid system to charge these batteries, their own systems using biofuels to fuel their own systems, it’s all about green, it’s about all about the future it’s all about the economy and it’s all anchored in a race."
He said that the race was about boosting the image of Cape Town, the Western Cape and South Africa.
"It also brings along with its technology, innovation and giving hope to a country that sits with load shedding. Now suddenly everybody is talking about electric energy, talking about how we use renewables and green, coupled with batteries."
He said that the race was about putting the spotlight on the green economy, by encouraging young people to understand there’s a future in energy, green tech and batteries.
This article first appeared on EWN : Winde: More to Formula E event than just a race
Source : @FIAFormulaE/Twitter
