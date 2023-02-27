



It was a regular Friday when a remarkable act of generosity filled the heart of Cape of Good Hope SPCA Adoptions Manager, Zama.

In an encounter with a homeless man named Marius on his way to work, Marius donated R5 "to look after animals" even though he doesn't always have food and shelter for himself.

Marius shared with Zama that he wishes to find a safe home someday so that he can have a dog.

He also said...

I have nothing but this will add to what you have to look after animals. Marius, homeless Cape of Good Hope SPCA donor

Marius’ generous gesture truly shows us that no contribution is too small and that humanity still exists - which is a refreshing thing to witness in this country.

His small act of kindness definitely made a big (and unforgettable) impact.

On Marius' extraordinary act of generosity, the Cape of Good Hope expressed their generosity saying...

What was so beautiful to watch was that even in the midst of his own difficulties, Marius still found a way to give what little he had to help animals. As an organisation that relies on donations and community support, we are grateful for the generosity of individuals like Marius. Thank you, Marius, for your kindness and for reminding us of the importance of caring for animals in our community. Cape of Good Hope SPCA

The Cape of Good Hope SPCA also said that Marius' donation was selfless, inspirational, and extraordinarily generous.

Here’s hoping that we learn from Marius’ act of extraordinary kindness - we CAN add value and save lives when we think of others... even if it's in the smallest way - it’s the spirit of ‘ubuntu’ in action, after all.

This article first appeared on KFM : Marius, a homeless man with nothing, donates R5 to SPCA 'to look after animals'