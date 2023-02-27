Streaming issues? Report here
ANC is a criminal syndicate that's responsible for loadshedding – ActionSA

27 February 2023 8:56 AM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
African National Congress ANC
Prof. Michael Herbst
Eskom corruption
Zain Johnson
Andre De Rutyer
ActionSA

If government and Eskom are one of the same, how does the government not know what's going on in Eskom, asks ActionSA.

Zain Johnson interviews Michael Herbst, an attorney representing ActionSA.

An affidavit by former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter proves that, without any doubt, the decisions made by the ANC-led government are directly to blame for the loadshedding state of disaster, says ActionSA.

A court case by the United Democratic Movement (UDM), ActionSA, and 17 others seeks to declare the ANC-led government’s response to loadshedding as unconstitutional.

The case is set to be heard on 20 March 2023 in the Gauteng High Court.

Civil society organisation Stand Up SA gathered demonstrators to march to Eskom's headquarters on 2 February 2023. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu / Eyewitness News
Civil society organisation Stand Up SA gathered demonstrators to march to Eskom's headquarters on 2 February 2023. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu / Eyewitness News

RELATED: Ex-Eskom CEO De Ruyter under pressure to give details of corruption claims

Herbst, an attorney representing ActionSA, weighs in:

  • The "explosive" things discussed in De Ruyter's affidavit weren't surprising, but there certainly were revelations
  • Loadshedding is a humanitarian crisis
  • The ANC-led government's doings have breached a number of fundamental human rights - schools and hospitals are unable to be run adequality and efficiently
  • Electricity is a basic human right, yet not everyone is given access to it. The government acknowledges this, however, they blame Eskom
  • Eskom is a state-owned entity, and the shareholder of that entity is the Minister of Public Enterprises. Essentially, Eskom and the government are one and the same

RELATED: Govt not constitutionally obligated to provide SA with power, says Ramaphosa

Ultimately, the shareholder of Eskom is the government through the Minister. The question I would put to you... how does the government then not know what's going on in a company where it is the shareholder?

Michael Herbst, Attorney representing ActionSA

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




