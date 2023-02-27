Streaming issues? Report here
Africa
Opinion
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle plan to address book backlash with an extra chapter

27 February 2023 10:19 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
'Spare'

Prince Harry plans to add an extra chapter to his recently launched book, 'Spare', to address the 'backlash' against Markle.

After the Duke (38) and Duchess (41) of Sussex stepped down from royal duties in 2020 to live a quiet life away from the media (what they said), they're finding themselves in the spotlight again amidst being sued for defamation by Meghan's older half-sister, Samantha Markle.

That's why the book's paperback edition will include an extra chapter detailing Harry and Meghan's reaction to all the 'backlash.'

This time, the red-headed Prince plans to set the record straight about some details in Harry's book, 'Spare', which was released in January.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle. Picture: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry/Instagram
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle. Picture: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry/Instagram

RELATED: COCAINE, FIGHTS AND MARRIAGE, PRINCE HARRY TELLS ALL IN HIGHLY ANTICIPATED BOOK

If you need a recap, Harry spilt these royal secrets in his book, 'Spare':

1) His experience with cocaine.

2) Discussing fights between him and his brother.

3) Revealing that he doesn't have a good relationship with his brother, Prince William, or his father, King Charles.

4) Talking about killing 25 people during his stint in the Afghanistan military.

5) Contacting Princess Diana via a psychic and believing that the royals had something to do with her death.

6) Urging their father not to marry Camilla.

7) Meghan feeling ostracized by some royals and their 'racist' remarks.

Yip, Harry stepped on all the royal landmines and faced significant backlash from royalists, veterans, and some of his family members for all of the above.

That's why the book's paperback edition will include an extra chapter detailing Harry and Meghan's reaction to all the 'backlash.'

On this, "sources" have reportedly said...

Prince Harry is already planning to add at least one new chapter… to the paperback version… out later this year or early next, when the hardcover sales have ended. Readers are eager to know their (Harry and Meghan's) feelings about the royal backlash they have suffered after the airing of their Netflix doc, and the publication of ‘Spare'.

Source close to Harry and Meghan

This extra chapter won't be the first time Harry's attempted to address the 'backlash':

RELATED: [WATCH] PRINCE HARRY DEFENDS BRUTALLY HONEST TELL-ALL MEMOIR, SPARE

Maybe addressing the 'backlash' with Markle will make a difference? Harry previously said that 'Spare' could've been 'two books' because he had so much to say...

It could have been two books, put it that way. And the hard bit was taking things out. There are some things that have happened, especially between me and my brother, and to some extent between me and my father, that I just don’t want the world to know… Because I don’t think they would ever forgive me.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex

Of course, fans and royalists are waiting to see what addressing the 'backlash' will look like.


This article first appeared on KFM : Prince Harry & Meghan Markle plan to address book backlash with an extra chapter




