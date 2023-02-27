[WATCH] 2000 gangsters arrive at El Salvador's MASSIVE new prison (pop: 40 000)
The first 2000 suspected gangsters have arrived at the jail
The jail is intended to house more than 40 000
El Salvador has built a massive prison called the ‘Center for the Confinement of Terrorism,’ as part of its crackdown on gangsterism in the country.
The first 2000 suspected gang members have arrived at the prison with thousands more expected to come.
Upon arrival, all the inmates were bare-chested with shaved heads and covered in tattoos.
If ever you wanted to hide the fact that you were a gangster, I think your body tattoos give it away because it shows all the affiliations and past crimes and allegiances.Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent
The jail is intended to hold more than 40 000 known gangsters.
What could possibly go wrong with 40 000 of the world's most hardened criminals all in the same place at the same time?Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent
More than 64 000 people have reportedly been arrested as part of the president’s anti-crime drive.
Bukele says this prison will house these gangsters for decades, where they are unable to do harm to the rest of the population.
Hoy en la madrugada, en un solo operativo, trasladamos a los primeros 2,000 pandilleros al Centro de Confinamiento del Terrorismo (CECOT).' Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) February 24, 2023
Esta será su nueva casa, donde vivirán por décadas, mezclados, sin poder hacerle más daño a la población.
Seguimos…#GuerraContraPandillas pic.twitter.com/9VvsUBvoHC
