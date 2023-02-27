Streaming issues? Report here
[WATCH] 2000 gangsters arrive at El Salvador's MASSIVE new prison (pop: 40 000)

27 February 2023 9:19 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Prison
El Salvador
Adam Gilchrist
gangsters
The World View
Bongani Bingwa
nayib bukele

El Salvador has set up a new mega-prison for gangsters as part of President Nayib Bukele's crackdown on crime.

Bongani Bingwa speaks with international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

  • The first 2000 suspected gangsters have arrived at the jail

  • The jail is intended to house more than 40 000

Copyright: gioiak2 /123rf.
Copyright: gioiak2 /123rf.

El Salvador has built a massive prison called the ‘Center for the Confinement of Terrorism,’ as part of its crackdown on gangsterism in the country.

The first 2000 suspected gang members have arrived at the prison with thousands more expected to come.

Upon arrival, all the inmates were bare-chested with shaved heads and covered in tattoos.

If ever you wanted to hide the fact that you were a gangster, I think your body tattoos give it away because it shows all the affiliations and past crimes and allegiances.

Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent

The jail is intended to hold more than 40 000 known gangsters.

What could possibly go wrong with 40 000 of the world's most hardened criminals all in the same place at the same time?

Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent

More than 64 000 people have reportedly been arrested as part of the president’s anti-crime drive.

Bukele says this prison will house these gangsters for decades, where they are unable to do harm to the rest of the population.

For more, scroll up to listen to the interview.


This article first appeared on 702 : [WATCH] 2000 gangsters arrive at El Salvador's MASSIVE new prison (pop: 40 000)




