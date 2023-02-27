Mmusi Maimane lays criminal complaint over De Ruyter's Eskom looting allegations





CAPE TOWN - Build One South Africa leader Mmusi Maimane has laid a criminal complaint at the Cape Town Police Station in connection with reported widespread looting at Eskom.

He wants to compel authorities to get former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter to share the details of allegations he made against senior ministers and others allegedly privy to the corruption at the state power utility.

Maimane on Monday handed an affidavit to police, detailing information now in the public domain, following De Ruyter's interview which aired on eNCA last week.

Maimane explained what he was asking of authorities: "The first is the said identity of the high-ranking ANC politician he [De Ruyter] speaks about. Secondly, the identity of the Cabinet minister who he highlights. Thirdly, whether Mr. De Ruyter complied with his obligation under Section 34.2 of PRECCA [Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act] in respect to high-ranking ANC politicians and whether Mr. De Ruyter has complied with his obligation under Section 34.2 of PRECCA in respect of a Cabinet minister."

BOSA leader Mmusi Maimane at the Cape Town Police Station to compel Andre de Ruyter to provide evidence about the corruption he’s said has taken place at #Eskom. pic.twitter.com/szma1VXwiW ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 27, 2023

