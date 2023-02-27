Mmusi Maimane lays criminal complaint over De Ruyter's Eskom looting allegations
CAPE TOWN - Build One South Africa leader Mmusi Maimane has laid a criminal complaint at the Cape Town Police Station in connection with reported widespread looting at Eskom.
He wants to compel authorities to get former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter to share the details of allegations he made against senior ministers and others allegedly privy to the corruption at the state power utility.
READ MORE: • Ex-Eskom CEO De Ruyter under pressure to give details of corruption claims • De Ruyter affidavit shows ANC was responsible for load shedding, says ActionSA • DA submits PAIA application over De Ruyter’s Eskom corruption claims • ANC leaders upset by Andre de Ruyter’s scathing criticism of the party • De Ruyter’s immediate exit ‘proved his incompetence’, says Mbalula • De Ruyter leaves Eskom with immediate effect
Maimane on Monday handed an affidavit to police, detailing information now in the public domain, following De Ruyter's interview which aired on eNCA last week.
Maimane explained what he was asking of authorities: "The first is the said identity of the high-ranking ANC politician he [De Ruyter] speaks about. Secondly, the identity of the Cabinet minister who he highlights. Thirdly, whether Mr. De Ruyter complied with his obligation under Section 34.2 of PRECCA [Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act] in respect to high-ranking ANC politicians and whether Mr. De Ruyter has complied with his obligation under Section 34.2 of PRECCA in respect of a Cabinet minister."
BOSA leader Mmusi Maimane at the Cape Town Police Station to compel Andre de Ruyter to provide evidence about the corruption he’s said has taken place at #Eskom. pic.twitter.com/szma1VXwiW' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 27, 2023
This article first appeared on EWN : Mmusi Maimane lays criminal complaint over De Ruyter's Eskom looting allegations
Source : Lindsay Detlinger/Eyewitness News
