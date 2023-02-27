'SA must produce electric cars or risk losing an entire industry and its jobs'





Zain Johnson speaks to motoring expert Thembinkosi Pantsi.

In South Africa, only 502 electric vehicles were sold last year

Pantsi warns we must ensure we are manufacturing electric vehicles for export

A number of automakers are transitioning towards an all-electric vehicle market.

However, the move toward electric vehicles in South Africa has been slow.

In 2022, only 502 electric vehicles were sold, from a total of 528 000.

You can agree; that is like a drop in the ocean. Thembinkosi Pantsi, Automotive Expert

The sale of hybrid vehicles, however, gained much momentum last year.

Pantsi warns that South Africa must start manufacturing EVs, or we may lose an entire industry and all the jobs it provides.

I anticipate it is easily over 100 000 jobs that we can lose. Thembinkosi Pantsi, Automotive Expert

