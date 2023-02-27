It’s Milk Tart Day! Put a spin on a classic with these milk tart spring rolls
It's Milk Tart Day and what better way to spend it than by creating your own sweet treat?
South African chef Zola Nene recently put a spin on the classic sweet treat, creating milk tart spring rolls.
It is the same heart-warming filling wrapped up into a sweet little package.
MILK TART SPRING ROLLS' Zola Nene (@zola_nene) September 20, 2020
Currently craving 🤤🤤🤤 ... recipe on my website (just in case you’re craving now too 😄) https://t.co/wazBQb88Fz
.#zolanene #milktart #springrolls #sweet #dessert #yummy pic.twitter.com/TpjZ8CtBG4
Ingredients
Filling:
2 cups of milk
2 egg yolks
½ cup of castor sugar
2 tablespoons of flour
2 tablespoons of cornflour
1 teaspoon of vanilla extract
1 teaspoon of ground cinnamon
12 spring roll wrappers
1 egg (lightly beaten)
Oil (for frying)
Coating:
¼ cup of castor sugar
2 tablespoons of ground cinnamon
Directions
1) Heat the milk to scalding point (just before it starts to boil)
2) In a bowl, whisk together the egg yolks, castor sugar, flour, and cornflour. Pour the hot milk into the egg mixture, whisking continuously. Return the mixture to the pot and cook on medium heat until thickened, stirring continuously.
3) Stir in the vanilla extract and cinnamon. Transfer the mixture to a bowl, cover it with cling wrap and leave to cool completely.
4) Once the mixture has cooled, spoon it onto the spring roll wrappers and roll them into neat cigars. Brush the edges with egg whites to seal.
5) Deep-fry in oil until golden and crisp. Place on a paper towel to drain off excess oil, then toss into a mixture of castor sugar and cinnamon to coat and serve immediately.
