Here's how to kickstart your career working on the MSC ship
If you've recently matriculated, looking for a career change or want a foot in-the-door in the maritime industry - the Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) is offering learnerships!
First things first, let's understand what a learnership is...
It's 'a structured learning programme where students spend time learning theory and practical skills in the workplace.'
You'll acquire a qualification registered on the National Qualifications Framework - which means your skills are recognized nationally.
You'll learn skills like:
1) Working more independently.
2) Learning to work with less supervision and enhanced problem solving capabilities.
3) Striving to add value to the business.
4) Learning life skills such as communication and teamwork.
So, how do you get aboard the MSC learnership?
The MSC learnership offers a three-phase learning approach:
1) National Certificate in International Trade.
2) National Certificate in Freight Forwarding & Customs Compliance.
3) Further education and training certificate in shipping.
To apply, you'll need:
1) To be between 18-25 years old
2) A matric certificate with a minimum C aggregate which includes Math's.
3) To be computer literate.
4) To be hardworking, reliable, and methodical with good communication skills.
5) Must be fully vaccinated.
If you get the learnership, you should know:
-
Each phase runs for 12 months (3 years in total).
-
The MSC will fully subsidize the cost of the studies.
-
You'll get a monthly stipend and an annual bonus.
Interested?
Apply by emailing your CV, ID copy, Matric certificate, and vaccination certificate/card to za031-cv-applications@msc.com
Good luck making your dreams come true - we hope this is a step in the right direction.
This article first appeared on KFM : Here's how to kickstart your career working on the MSC ship
Source : Nkosikhona Duma/EWN
