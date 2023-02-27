Tubby's Kitchen: Helping epilepsy sufferers take their lives back with CBD
Zain Johnson interviews Heidene Lawrence, Co-founder of Tubby’s Kitchen.
Lawrence is one of a growing number of South African epilepsy sufferers who are finding relief through medical cannabis.
RELATED: Legalising cannabis may influence drop in codeine demand – US study
Lawrence received her original diagnosis at the age of 27, which took her about two years to adjust and navigate her new way of living.
At the age of 40, "everything went absolutely insane", she says.
According to the website, Lawrence was now experiencing 15 to 20 seizures a day.
As a result, Lawrence had lost her job, car, house and was living in and out of hospitals.
Having to adjust to that was mentally, emotionally, and spiritually difficult.Heidene Lawrence, Co-founder of Tubby’s Kitchen
At this stage, nothing was working from a "conventional space".
Additionally, Lawrence was dealing with seven different types of epilepsy at the same time.
Learning to live a life with that is a tremendous adjustment.Heidene Lawrence, Co-founder of Tubby’s Kitchen
Lawrence's son and brother stepped in and suggested she try cannabis to help deal with the seizures and everyday living.
Initially, there was some hesitation given the stigma attached to CBD, or as Lawrence put it, "the devil's grass."
It's either this one thing that's going to change everything and solve all of the problem from a health perspective, or it's die verkeerde ding.Heidene Lawrence, Co-founder of Tubby’s Kitchen
RELATED: Dry January: Dagga is helping some people quit alcohol
Instead of taking CBD oils, Lawrence found the most effective approach was to take medical cannabis in tiny amounts, also known as microdosing, as part of her diet.
This is how Tubby's Kitchen was born.
Tubby's Kitchen currently offers a range of cannabis-infused teas, spices, and pastes, starting at R69.99.
Lawrence highlights the grave importance of making use of correct jargon when referring to CBD as it changes the way in which people perceive and accept cannabis.
Thanks to the ever-evolving technology, cannabis has developed into a tool that has great benefits, she adds.
The language of cannabis needs to change. We absolutely need to do that.Heidene Lawrence, Co-founder of Tubby’s Kitchen
South Africa needs to start understanding that notion.Heidene Lawrence, Co-founder of Tubby’s Kitchen
To purchase Tubby's Kitchen products, click here.
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
More from Local
'SA's measles outbreak is of great concern' - Infectious disease specialist
South Africa is facing its worst measles outbreak in a decade as people are being infected across the country.Read More
Here's how to kickstart your career working on the MSC ship
Just graduated or looking for a career change? Start your career with the Mediterranean Shipping Company’s learnership programme.Read More
[LISTEN] Mmusi Maimane lays criminal complaint regarding De Ruyter allegations
Mandy Wiener speaks to Mmusi Maimane.Read More
[LISTEN] Business frustrated at government’s failure to solve challenges
Mandy Wiener speaks to Cas Coovadia of Business Unity SA.Read More
The Midday Report Express: De Ruyter has 7 days to lay criminal charges says ANC
All the news you need to know.Read More
It’s Milk Tart Day! Put a spin on a classic with these milk tart spring rolls
Try these easy-to-create milk tart spring rolls at home, the perfect sweet treat.Read More
'SA must produce electric cars or risk losing an entire industry and its jobs'
Cape Town hosted South Africa's first-ever e-Prix this weekend, bringing attention to the future of e-motoring in the country.Read More
What to expect at a cinema near you this March
March is blockbuster-filled and you don't want to miss out.Read More
Mmusi Maimane lays criminal complaint over De Ruyter's Eskom looting allegations
The Build One SA leader wants to compel authorities to get the former Eskom CEO to share the details of allegations he made against senior ministers and others allegedly privy to the corruption.Read More
More from Lifestyle
What does the law say about sick leave and what happens when you abuse it?
Sick leave exists to help employees not lose income when they are too sick to work, but you can lose your job if it is abused.Read More
Here's how to kickstart your career working on the MSC ship
Just graduated or looking for a career change? Start your career with the Mediterranean Shipping Company’s learnership programme.Read More
Lending money to family or friends? By law, you CANNOT charge them any interest
Unless you're a registered credit provider, you cannot charge interest on the borrowed amount, says Riccardo Petersen.Read More
[LISTEN] Fridge set or oven baked milk tart? We're spilling milk tart secrets
It's National Milk Tart Day and we are celebrating by letting experts explain what makes for the tastiest milk tart.Read More
[MEASLES UPDATE] Kids between 6 months and 15 years to receive extra vaccine
Since the launch of the vaccination campaign, the Western Cape Health Department has conducted more than 200 000 vaccinations.Read More
‘Rise: The Siya Kolisi Story’ premiers on Sunday
The documentary will give South Africans an exclusive look into the life of the Springbok captain.Read More
Living legend Johaar Mosaval 'narrates his own story' in celebratory dance show
Zain Johnson talks to co-director Basil Appollus about 'Dreaming Dance in District Six' which runs at Artscape from 2-4 March.Read More
[PICS] Wild barn owls adopt orphaned owlets at rescue centre - a first!
The Owl Rescue Centre has documented a wild barn owl pair bringing rescued owlets mice to eat in their new home.Read More
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the 'unbelievable' new Ford Ranger Raptor
Motoring journo Melinda Ferguson put the new Ford Ranger Raptor through its paces in the dunes of the Namib desert.Read More
More from Business
[LISTEN] Mmusi Maimane lays criminal complaint regarding De Ruyter allegations
Mandy Wiener speaks to Mmusi Maimane.Read More
[LISTEN] Business frustrated at government’s failure to solve challenges
Mandy Wiener speaks to Cas Coovadia of Business Unity SA.Read More
The Midday Report Express: De Ruyter has 7 days to lay criminal charges says ANC
All the news you need to know.Read More
Minimum wage hike: 'Employability will suffer. We must protect existing jobs'
The minimum wage increase is effective as of 1 March 2023.Read More
'SA must produce electric cars or risk losing an entire industry and its jobs'
Cape Town hosted South Africa's first-ever e-Prix this weekend, bringing attention to the future of e-motoring in the country.Read More
ANC is a criminal syndicate that's responsible for loadshedding – ActionSA
If government and Eskom are one of the same, how does the government not know what's going on in Eskom, asks ActionSA.Read More
SA being greylisted by finance task force not that dire - Ramaphosa
South Africa was added to the notorious list along with Nigeria on Friday, after being found to fall short of international standards for combating money laundering and other serious financial crimes.Read More
Slight relief for South Africans as Eskom de-escalates power cuts
Eskom has announced a mixed bag of load shedding for this week, with the country continuing with stage four until 4pm on Monday afternoon.Read More
Solar tax incentives: 'We should have zero-rated the VAT on installations’
South Africans are being urged to understand the limitations of the incentive before jumping into the solar installation queue.Read More